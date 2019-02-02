Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Gophers, Bulldogs salvage series splits

    By Forum News Service on Feb 2, 2019 at 11:37 p.m.
    Rem Pitlick (left) and Brannon McManus celebrated Pitlick's team-leading 17th goal of the season in the first period of the Minnesota Gophers' Saturday night game with Michigan. (Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics)

    Minnesota 4, Michigan 3

    After hearing an earful on Saturday morning, Tommy Novak’s third period power play goal was the difference-maker, as the Gophers built a big lead, saw it slip away, then managed a 4-3 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 2, to salvage a split of their weekend series. Read more about it here.

    Minnesota Duluth 6, Colorado College 0

    Junior goaltender Hunter Shepard finished with 23 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and 13th of his career as third-ranked Minnesota Duluth was able to salvage a series split at Colorado College on Saturday. See the full story here.

    Denver 1, North Dakota 1 (Denver wins 3-on-3 OT)

    After Denver and the University of North Dakota played to a 1-1 tie Saturday, Feb. 2, the Pioneers grabbed an extra point in the NCHC standings with a three-on-three overtime goal by Brett Stapley. Read more here.

    Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 0

    Julian Napravnik had a goal and an assist, and Chris Van Os-Shaw scored a goal in the Mavericks’ 4-0 WCHA victory over Alabama Huntsville. Read more about the game here.

    Explore related topics:sportshockeyCOLLEGE HOCKEYnchcWCHABig TenThe Rink LiveUND Fighting Hawks hockeyMinnesota Duluth Bulldogs hockeyminnesota gophers hockey
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    randomness