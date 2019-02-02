COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Gophers, Bulldogs salvage series splits
Minnesota 4, Michigan 3
After hearing an earful on Saturday morning, Tommy Novak’s third period power play goal was the difference-maker, as the Gophers built a big lead, saw it slip away, then managed a 4-3 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 2, to salvage a split of their weekend series. Read more about it here.
Minnesota Duluth 6, Colorado College 0
Junior goaltender Hunter Shepard finished with 23 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and 13th of his career as third-ranked Minnesota Duluth was able to salvage a series split at Colorado College on Saturday. See the full story here.
Denver 1, North Dakota 1 (Denver wins 3-on-3 OT)
After Denver and the University of North Dakota played to a 1-1 tie Saturday, Feb. 2, the Pioneers grabbed an extra point in the NCHC standings with a three-on-three overtime goal by Brett Stapley. Read more here.
Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 0
Julian Napravnik had a goal and an assist, and Chris Van Os-Shaw scored a goal in the Mavericks’ 4-0 WCHA victory over Alabama Huntsville. Read more about the game here.