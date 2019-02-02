WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Badgers fend off BSU to force split

Sam Cogan scored twice for the Badgers as they earned the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series split.

After the Beavers (10-16-2, 7-9-2-0 WCHA) claimed their third win ever over a top-ranked team with Friday’s 2-1 victory, they knew Wisconsin (24-4-0, 14-4-0-0 WCHA) was going to come out motivated.

“They certainly weren’t going to take it lightly,” said BSU head coach Jim Scanlan. “We knew they were going to come out guns blazing. But our group was looking forward to the challenge. They didn’t back down.”

The contest began the same way as Friday’s with the teams finishing the first period scoreless and even in shots on goal at 6-6.

“I thought we had a solid first period, great penalty kill,” Scanlan said. “The second period was our undoing.”

Cogan netted the first of her two goals on the afternoon exactly one minute into the middle frame. The senior beat goalie Kerigan Dowhy stick side for the opening goal.

Several minutes later, Cogan added a power-play goal to deliver the Badgers’ first multi-goal lead of the weekend. Emily Clark played the puck from behind the net to a waiting Cogan at the doorstep for the tally.

Britta Curl extended the lead to three with her unassisted goal at the 12:56 mark of the period. The senior scored on her own second-chance opportunity to send Wisconsin to the second intermission up 3-0.

The Badgers dominated zone time, putting up 28 shot attempts to the Beavers’ nine in the period.

“They were very good, especially when it came to possessing the puck,” Scanlan said. “When that happens, you’re playing defense obviously an awful lot and that can be a grind.”

Entering the third period down 3-0 landed BSU in a similar position as one year ago against Wisconsin, when the Beavers scored three unanswered goals to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss.

About to begin a 5-on-3 power play, Bemidji State pulled Dowhy for another extra attacker, only for the Badgers’ Maddie Rolfes to promptly fling a puck down the ice towards the empty net for the goal.

“We took a chance when it was a 5-on-3, and unfortunately they made a play on it,” Scanlan said.

Though BSU was unable to come away with its first sweep of Wisconsin since 2004, the Beavers ended the weekend with three crucial points in the league standings.

“In the bigger picture, we just want to keep taking a step as a team,” Scanlan said, “and I thought we did that this weekend in terms of how we played against a very, very skilled team. That’s what we need to keep seeing.”

With six games left in the regular season, fifth-place Bemidji State sits five points back of fourth-place Minnesota Duluth for the final home playoff spot. The Bulldogs defeated the Gophers 3-2 in overtime Saturday, creating a one-point gap between first-place Minnesota and second-place Wisconsin.

The Beavers will travel to Columbus, Ohio, next weekend to face third-place Ohio State.

Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 0

WIS 0 3 1 -- 4

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, WIS, Cogan (Shirley, Roque), 1:00; 2, WIS, Cogan (Clark, Pankowski), 8:39, PP; 3, WIS, Curl (unassisted), 12:56.

Third period -- 4, WIS, Rolfes (Pankowski), 10:51, SH, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (22-25); WIS, Campbell (15-15).