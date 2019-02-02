Colorado College 4, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1

Senior center Peter Krieger scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, who not only dropped eight points back of league-leading St. Cloud State in the race for the Penrose Cup but also fell into third place in the conference after being leapfrogged by Western Michigan. Read more here.

No. 6 Minnesota State 6, Alabama Huntsville 1

But a pair of goals 66 seconds apart early in the third period gave the No. 6 Mavericks the cushion they needed to cruise to a 6-1 WCHA victory over the Chargers on Friday night, Feb. 1, before a crowd of 3,985 at the Verizon Center. Read the full story here.

Michigan 4, Minnesota 2

The Gophers’ vaunted power play clicked once again, but their inability to score 5-on-5 once again spelled doom for the home team on Friday, Feb. 1, as the Michigan Wolverines rallied for a 4-2 win. See more here.