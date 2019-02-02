COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: North Dakota, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth both fall in Colorado
No. 7 Denver 2, North Dakota 1
An ever-so-familiar storyline played out for the Fighting Hawks on Friday: UND generated dozens of Grade-A chances, couldn’t finish on enough of them and came away with a 2-1 loss to the Denver Pioneers. Denver goalie Filip Larsson stopped 45 of 46 shots for the game. He’s now stopped 77 of 79 in his two starts against the Fighting Hawks this season. Read more here.
Colorado College 4, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1
Senior center Peter Krieger scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, who not only dropped eight points back of league-leading St. Cloud State in the race for the Penrose Cup but also fell into third place in the conference after being leapfrogged by Western Michigan. Read more here.
No. 6 Minnesota State 6, Alabama Huntsville 1
But a pair of goals 66 seconds apart early in the third period gave the No. 6 Mavericks the cushion they needed to cruise to a 6-1 WCHA victory over the Chargers on Friday night, Feb. 1, before a crowd of 3,985 at the Verizon Center. Read the full story here.
Michigan 4, Minnesota 2
The Gophers’ vaunted power play clicked once again, but their inability to score 5-on-5 once again spelled doom for the home team on Friday, Feb. 1, as the Michigan Wolverines rallied for a 4-2 win. See more here.