WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers to tussle top-ranked Wisconsin

The Beavers were able to finally take to the ice Thursday, though head coach Jim Scanlan said he doesn’t think the reduced practice time will affect his team.

“This time of the year, I think we’ll be just fine,” Scanlan said. “Players certainly know the systems, they know our D-zone, all of that stuff. It’s at the point now where we’re kind of on autopilot.

“Who knows -- maybe with the extra days off they’ll have a little more jump in their step. We’ll have to wait and see.”

The team will find out when it returns to the Sanford Center this weekend for the first time in three weeks to take on the nation’s No. 1 team in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

Top-ranked Wisconsin (23-3-0, 13-3-0-0 WCHA) will make its sole trip to Bemidji this season for a 6:07 p.m. contest Friday night and a 3:07 p.m. matchup Saturday.

Behind goalie Kristen Campbell, the Badgers boast the top defense in the country by allowing barely a goal per game (1.19).

Campbell, who began her career at North Dakota before the program folded in March 2017, is the defending WCHA Goaltender of the Year. The redshirt junior has started every game and ranks first nationally in goals against average (1.16) and 16th in save percentage (.930).

“It’ll be a tremendous challenge with the University of Wisconsin coming in, and everything they present in terms of being an outstanding team,” Scanlan said. “(They have) great skill level at every position. But that’s the challenge of being in the league. You’re going to face teams like that on a weekly basis.”

Minnesota and Ohio State are the only teams to have cracked Wisconsin this season.

Of the Badgers’ three losses, two have come to Minnesota. While the Gophers own a four-point edge for first place in the WCHA, Wisconsin has two games in hand on them entering the season’s final month. Two of those losses came by 1-0 scores, with the most recent setback a 3-1 defeat on Jan. 19 in Minneapolis.

The Beavers know the Badgers will be a tough nut to crack. BSU fell by scores of 5-0 and 3-0 in the teams’ first series in Madison in November.

The program only needs to look back to last season, however, to find a blueprint on how to compete with Wisconsin.

When the Badgers came to Bemidji last January ranked No. 1, the Beavers forced overtime in both games. BSU scored three third-period goals in a 4-3 overtime loss, and fell in a shootout the next day after a 3-3 tie.

“The returning players certainly remember that,” Scanlan said. “It’ll give them a bit of realization that it’s a team you can battle with.”

With only a month go in the regular season, fifth-place Bemidji State sits five points back of fourth-place Minnesota Duluth for the final home playoff spot. Still on the schedule for BSU are series against Ohio State, St. Cloud State and Minnesota.

The Beavers wrapped up a 4-2-1 January by seeing production from across the lineup to nab four points from Minnesota State last weekend. Thirteen Beavers tallied points in a 5-2 win and 3-3 tie/shootout loss.

Clair DeGeorge has led the way with nine points (4g-5a) in her last seven games.

“You need that this time of the year,” Scanlan said. “If we can get scoring throughout our lineup, it’s just going to make us that much tougher to defend.”

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Wisconsin

Where: Sanford Center

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday; 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM

Web: FloHockey.tv