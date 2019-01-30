MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers rest up for season’s home stretch

That’s not much of a problem considering BSU is off this weekend. The extreme cold has, however, thrown a wrench in head coach Tom Serratore’s recruiting plans.

“I was actually going to go recruiting on Tuesday, but some games got canceled,” Serratore said. “That kind of threw off things, but we’re going to take advantage of recruiting this weekend. The whole staff is going to different places.”

The Beavers had intended to have five days of practice this week, but the extra time off will provide even more of an opportunity for the team to relax before embarking on the season’s home stretch.

“You’re trying to heal up and decompress, and get ready for the stretch run next week,” Serratore said.

BSU split its most recent series last weekend at Western Collegiate Hockey Association rival Lake Superior State. The Beavers recovered from a 5-2 loss Friday to prevail 5-3 in Saturday’s finale.

The penalty kill held the Lakers scoreless on 10 power-play opportunities for the series. The unit is firing at 86 percent this season, good for ninth in the nation.

The power play, on the other hand, finished the weekend 0-for-9 and ranks 50th in the country with its 15.09 percent conversion rate.

“We’ve got to get our power play going,” Serratore said. “Our power play struggled last week, and we gave up a shorthanded goal. But our penalty kill right now is in a pretty good place.”

Saturday saw the Beavers’ fourth line of senior Mike Soucier, and freshmen Alex Adams and Tyler Kirkup come through with two goals.

Adams and Kirkup each tallied the first goals of their collegiate careers, and each was set up by the veteran Soucier. Adams’s goal barely two minutes into the game kick-started a five-goal night for the team.

“Like I told those guys, their job as a fourth line is to keep the puck in the offensive zone, cycle the puck, be physical, win their shifts,” Serratore said. “And that really energizes the bench. And if they get a goal, that’s an added bonus. Well, they got two goals and that was huge. I was really happy for those guys.”

The young team -- with its eight freshmen and nine sophomores -- has done plenty of maturing as a whole through the first 28 games of the season.

“It’s the youngest team probably I’ve ever had from that standpoint,” Serratore said. “They’ve had to play prominent roles. So with that, by playing prominent roles and getting a lot of ice time, these guys have really obviously found their groove and they’ve improved a lot.”

Bemidji State will kick off the home stretch of the regular season Feb. 8-9 at Ferris State.

The Beavers are one of four teams within two points of each other in contention for the final two WCHA home playoff spots. Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech are tied for third with 36 points while Lake Superior State (35 points) and BSU (34) trail them in fifth and sixth.

After the FSU series, the Beavers will face a daunting schedule to end the season by battling the top three teams in the league: NMU, Bowling Green and Minnesota State.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Serratore said. “You’ve just got to go game-by-game. … Nothing’s going to be easy. Nothing’s going to be handed to us.”