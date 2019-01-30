Amid that scene, Tom Chorske looked particularly comfortable and at ease talking hockey while sipping a craft beer at the bar, and for good reason.

“I grew up about two blocks from here. I learned to play hockey on Lake of the Isles. My house was about 200 yards from the rink, up 26th Street,” he said, recalling a kind of dinner bell his mother installed outside their front door, to summon the kids home in the pre-cell phone era.

When Tom and friends would hear the bell ringing, that meant it was time to take the skates off and come in for the night.

“Our house was not one of those mansions on Lake of the Isles by any stretch. We had probably the smallest home on the block. But nevertheless, it was a nice neighborhood to grow up in, on the border of Uptown.”

Mr. Hockey 1.0

In 1985, as a senior at Minneapolis Southwest, Chorske became Minnesota’s first Mr. Hockey Award winner. A decade later, he made a triumphant trip home with the Stanley Cup that he’d won as a member of the New Jersey Devils. In between, he was a member of three Frozen Four teams with the Minnesota Gophers, coming within an overtime goal of a NCAA title in his final college game.

Like many Minneapolitans, Chorske has migrated to the suburbs. He and wife Kristie live in Edina, where his son, Andrew, is a peewee, daughter, Hannah, is a Harvard-bound sophomore forward and son, Brett, is a senior forward who hopes to play juniors next season.

But Tom’s heart never strays too far from Minnesota’s biggest city. When Minneapolis was recently announced as the site of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2020, Chorske was part of the committee putting together the bid, and will be one of the key players in the event.

Having grown up in a city where there’s one public high school hockey team now, Chorske hopes they can ensure that Hockey Day has more than just a 24-hour impact on the game in the big city.

“The park & rec and inner-city youth hockey programs have a pretty long history,” he said. “There will be a legacy project that hopefully will come to fruition. We hope to leave behind a covered outdoor rink, and we could even add refrigeration if the finances are there through the profits of Hockey Day and some fund-raising efforts.”

Success on campus

Originally recruited by Brad Buetow to play for the Gophers, the program was under the command of Doug Woog by the time Chorske made the 10-minute cross-town trip to campus. He was a 20-goal scorer by the end of his sophomore season.

After taking a year off college hockey to try out for the 1988 U.S. Olympic Team, he was second on the Gophers with 25 goals in 1989, when they won the WCHA but fell to Harvard in the NCAA title game.

“Tom Chorske was probably the best physical specimen I’ve ever seen coming out of high school hockey,” said Bill Butters, a Gophers assistant coach under Woog. “I don’t even know if he worked at it, it was just a gift or whatever. He could fly, he could shoot a puck and he was ripped.”

Picked by the Canadiens in the first round of the 1985 draft, Chorske began his pro career in Montreal, and played nearly 600 games for seven teams over the course of 11 seasons. The four seasons with the Devils were a highlight, not only for the chance to bring the Cup back to Minnesota, but for a 1994 NHL All-Star Weekend party where he met Kristie, a “Jersey girl” who followed him back the to the State of Hockey.

From the ice to the airwaves

He always enjoyed being interviewed as a player, and once off the ice, he got the idea to approach FOX Sports North to try some TV commentary. In 2005, Chorske worked a few state boys hockey tournament games, then spent a season as a Devils radio analyst. He started working Gophers and Minnesota Wild games for FSN a decade ago, and is a regular on their broadcasts.

“(Tom) definitely uses his past experiences to help bring perspective to today’s game,” said FSN executive producer Tony Tortorici.

Perhaps the only place Chorske’s hockey expertise isn’t always valued is at home, where he admitted his three children sometimes only hear the critic, not the proud father, when he offers advice on how to be successful on-ice.

“But every year I seem to get a Father’s Day card that says, ‘I do listen to you, and I do appreciate everything you say,’ so once a year, I guess I’m vindicated,” he said with a smile.

Outside the wind was picking up as the temperature plunged well below zero. The normally heavy traffic on Hennepin Avenue -- the same stretch of asphalt where Chorske once cruised in a convertible with the Stanley Cup in the back seat -- was lighter, as many folks didn’t venture into the big city in this weather without a good reason.

If it bothered Chorske at all, he didn’t say so. Decades removed from the on-ice success a mile or so away at Parade Ice Garden, which earned him Minnesota’s first Mr. Hockey Award, the big city remains Tom Chorske’s true home.