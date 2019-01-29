Gopher hockey notebook: Westerners come in from the cold

Sophomore forward Brannon McManus hails from Newport Beach, Calif., while his sometimes linemate, freshman Nathan Burke, is from Scottsdale, Ariz. — two places where it’s exceedingly rare to see ice in its natural state.

“I don’t even know if McManus knows it’s cold out,” joked Gophers coach Bob Motzko, who had good success recruiting Californians like Ryan Lasch, Patrick Newell and Robby Jackson during his time at St. Cloud State. “Nothing rattles his cage. He probably thinks it’s cool. But it’ll be over by Friday.”

McManus confirmed that he had made note of a bit of a nip in the air on the way to practice on Tuesday, when the wind chill was -30 or worse in the metro area.

“I’ve been outside for maybe 10 seconds and it was pretty much the worst thing ever,” he said, without a hint of a smile. “I’m not really looking forward to the next few days.”

Brannon’s parents, Barry and Toni, traveled to Minnesota last weekend for the games against Wisconsin and left 80-degree weather in Southern California to experience single digits in the Twin Cities.

“We’re pretty much living life inside,” McManus said.

The University of Minnesota canceled classes and encouraged students to stay inside, and it is worth noting that the place where hockey players park for practice was devoid of scooters Tuesday.

A Gophers pioneer says goodbye

Richard Roberts somehow got the nickname "Dirty Dick" when he played for Warroad (Minn.) High School and then for the Gophers in the post-World War II era, which always seemed odd to those who knew him later in life. Roberts, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 93, was a soft-spoken, friendly man and would always make time to talk hockey.

Returning to his hometown after playing for the U of M, Roberts coached Warroad's bantam team to a state title in 1964, then switched to the high school and -- led by offensive star Henry Boucha -- coached the Warriors to within an overtime goal of the 1969 state title. They famously fell to Edina at Met Center, after Boucha was injured and hospitalized in the second period of the finale.

Roberts leaves a coaching legacy behind. His grandson Jay Hardwick is the current Warroad High School boys' hockey coach, and his granddaughter Maureen Greiner coaches the women's hockey team at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Sheehy honored by Big Ten, again

For the second time this season, Gophers co-captain Tyler Sheehy has been named the Big Ten’s first star of the week. The honor comes after he recorded a goal and six assists in the team’s home split with Wisconsin last weekend.

Sheehy, a senior forward from Burnsville, Minn., was the conference MVP as a sophomore, but saw his point totals cut in half when he battled injury last season. He credits off-season work for his turnaround.

“I think I’m fully healthy again. Last year I was really up and down. One week I wasn’t feeling good, the next week I was feeling pretty good,” said Sheehy, who is second on the team offensively with 27 points in 25 games. “This past summer was really big for me. I was able to do a lot more than the summer before that. I’m kind of a big believer in training hard in the summer and doing the most that you can off the ice to get yourself ready to go when the season starts.”

The Gophers host Michigan in a two-game series this weekend. FOX Sports North will televise both games, which start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Walker status uncertain

Gophers freshman forward Sammy Walker participated in part of the team’s practice on Tuesday, but it’s unknown whether he will be on the ice Friday versus Michigan. Walker, last year’s Mr. Hockey winner, was injured in the Friday win versus Wisconsin and scratched for the series finale with an undisclosed ailment.

“It’s day-to-day right now. It’s really day-to-day,” Motzko said, adding that he is waiting to hear from the team’s medical staff before making a determination about Walker’s weekend status. “He was just in there for part time, just precautionary and we will see what they say (Wednesday).”

Walker is the team’s top-scoring rookie with 18 points in his first 24 collegiate games.