HOCKEY: Bemidji 12UA girls claim 1st place at Fergus Falls

The Bemidji 12UA girls hockey team won first place last weekend at the Fergus Falls hockey tournament with a 3-2 win in a shootout. Pictured in the front row (from left) are Kristen McClellan, Brennan Elting, Taryn Torgerson, Sydney Conner, Payton Weidemann, MaKenna Dreher and Jadyn Prokop. In the back row are assistant coach Alex Stenberg, Lilly Larson, Danica Underdahl, head coach Joe Prokop, Ellie Solheim, Liv Ritchie, Zoe Fayette, Samantha Nistler, assistant coach Megan Thomas and Mya Lundeen. (Submitted photo)