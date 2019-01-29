BHS hockey games rescheduled
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey game against Moorhead that was postponed from Tuesday, Jan. 29, has been rescheduled to be played on Friday, Feb. 1. Puck drop is set for 6:15 p.m. at Bemidji Community Arena.
The rescheduled boys game means the BHS girls hockey contest Friday has been moved up to a 4 p.m. start at the BCA. The game against Cloquet had previously been scheduled for 7 p.m.
BHS has canceled classes for both Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30, due to the extreme cold. Activities have also been canceled.