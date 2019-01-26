Bulldogs dominate second periods against Mavericks

Sophomore defenseman Dylan Samberg, sophomore forward Koby Bender and senior wing Parker Mackay scored the for Bulldogs, with Samberg and Bender staking UMD to a 2-0 lead in the second period.

UMD outscored Omaha 5-1 in the second on Friday.

“Yesterday we had a really good start to the game. The score was 1-1, we knew we played well, but we needed a push to try and take a lead again,” Mackay said in analyzing the weekend’s second periods. “Tonight I don’t think we got off to the start that we wanted to. It was still a 0-0 game. The end result after the first period was the same as last night so we just figured we needed to try and get a lead. Win a period and give ourselves an opportunity to win a game coming into the third.”

The Bulldogs have outscored the opposition 36-14 in the second period this season after beating out Omaha 7-1 on the weekend. The plus-22 goal differential and 1.57 goals per second period average that UMD brought into the night both ranked second in the nation.

Samberg, a two-time Minnesota Class A state champion with Hermantown, put UMD ahead 1-0 nearly 5 1/2 minutes into the second, scoring just two seconds after an Omaha penalty expired. It was Samberg’s second goal of the weekend and fourth of the season. He had just a single goal in 42 games last season.

Bender, who played in Cloquet for the Lumberjacks and Wilderness, was in the UMD lineup for the ninth time in 24 games Saturday because freshman wing Tanner Laderoute was out with a lower-body injury. He gave UMD the 2-0 lead just before the 12-minute mark of the second by backhanding a rebound for his first collegiate goal and third collegiate point in 18 games.

“It felt nice, a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders. It felt even nicer getting the win. I was just happy for that,” Bender said of his first NCAA goal. “I’ve just been working hard in practice, never taking days off, trying to improve every day. When my time came, just be ready for it.”

Omaha scored via a power-play goal in the opening six minutes of the third period. Senior center Fredrik Olofsson cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 2-1 just seconds after Mavericks senior goalie Evan Weninger denied Mackay on a two-on-one short-handed breakaway that included sophomore center Justin Richards.

Weninger, who was pulled Friday after making 37 saves in two periods, finished with 49 saves in three periods of work Saturday.

Bulldogs junior goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped 33 shots.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin refused to answer questions by the News Tribune for the second consecutive night in response to a recent article on sophomore defenseman Scott Perunovich. He only responded to questions from UMD Sports Information on Friday and Saturday. Other media were present Saturday, unlike Friday, but they didn’t ask any questions.

Bender took Laderoute’s spot on UMD’s third line. Laderoute was hit hard along the side boards during the second period Friday by Omaha’s John Schuldt and had to be helped off the ice by teammates. Sandelin told KDAL’s Bruce Ciskie prior to Saturday’s game that Laderoute is day-to-day.

Richards, UMD’s leading scorer, extended his career-high scoring streak to eight games by assisting Mackay on the goal in the third.

The Bulldogs are on the road next weekend at Colorado College and then off the weekend of Feb. 8-9. UMD doesn’t play at Amsoil Arena again until Feb. 15-16 against Denver. UMD will have two remaining home series after that, assuming UMD doesn’t slip from second to fifth in the NCHC standings over the final six weeks of the regular season.

Neb.-Omaha

Minn. Duluth0-2-1—3

First period — No scoring. Penalties — Mikey Anderson, UMD (tripping), 5:20; Ryan Jones, UNO (interference), 11:49; Justin Richards, UMD (roughing), 18:24; Mason Morelli, UNO (roughing), 18:24.

Second period — 1. UMD, Dylan Samberg 4 (Mikey Anderson, Parker Mackay), 5:24; 2, UMD, Koby Bender 2 (Cole Koepke), 11:57. Penalties — Nate Knoepke, UNO (cross checking), 3:22; Peter Krieger, UMD (tripping), 6:27; Dean Stewart, UNO (high sticking), 18:44.

Third period — 3. UNO, Fredrik Olofsson 8 (Zach Jordan, Taylor Ward), 5:48 (pp); 4. UMD, Parker Mackay 11 (Justin Richards), 16:27. Penalties — Scott Perunovich, UMD (cross checking), 4:41; Mikey Anderson, UMD (hooking), 9:31; Richards, UMD (slashing), 16:34; Olofsson, UNO (cross checking), 16:34.

Shots on goal — UNO 7-14-13—34; UMD 10-26-16—52. Goalies — Evan Weninger, UNO (52 shots-49 saves); Hunter Shepard, UMD (34-33). Power plays — UNO 1-of-4; UMD 0-of-3. Referees — Ryan Hersey, Joe Sullivan. Linesmen — Tony Aronson, Andy Dokken. Att. — 6,314.