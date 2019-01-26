WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers come back to force 3-3 tie

The Beavers (9-15-2, 6-8-2-0 WCHA) twice needed to come back from one-goal deficits in the third period.

Following a scoreless first two periods, the Mavericks (9-12-5, 3-11-3-2 WCHA) only needed 30 seconds to finally score the game’s first goal early in the final frame. Tristen Truax was the first goal scorer of the afternoon.

Shortly thereafter, Jacqueline Kassa buried a pair of goals in 3 minutes, 1 second to vault BSU into the lead.

It then became MSU’s turn to rally with a pair of goals.

Corbin Boyd scored an equalizer at the 10:31 mark before Brittyn Fleming handed the Mavericks a 3-2 lead less than three minutes later.

With the clocking ticking down, Emily Bergland fired the game-tying goal with only 1:34 remaining to send the game into overtime.

The teams skated to a scoreless overtime to end in a 3-3 stalemate.

MSU earned two points in the league standings by winning the shootout 2-1 in five rounds, while BSU claimed one point.

Lauren Bench stopped 25 of 28 shots in goal to move to 5-7-2 for Bemidji State. Abigail Levy made 22 saves on 25 shots to move to 9-12-5.

The Beavers finished the weekend by taking four out of six points to move within five points of fourth-place Minnesota Duluth for the final WCHA home playoff spot.

Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center next weekend Feb. 1-2 to battle top-ranked Wisconsin. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. with a 3:07 p.m. start Saturday.

Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 3 (MSU wins SO)

BSU 0 0 3 0 -- 3

MSU 0 0 3 0 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, MSU, Truax (Bryant), 0:30; 2, BSU, Kaasa (Radke, Featherstone), 3:58; 3, BSU, Kaasa (Beebe, Langei), 6:59; 4, MSU, Boyd (Poinar, McLaughlin), 10:31; 5, MSU, Fleming (Bryant, Kilduff), 12:58; 6, BSU, Bergland (DeGeorge), 18:26.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (25-28); MSU, Levy (22-25).