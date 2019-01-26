Metropolitan gets enough in goal to knock off Central

Lundqvist, who won the Save Streak goalie competition during Friday's skills challenge, had saved five of seven shots in his 10 minutes of work in the 7-4 win against the Atlantic Division in the semifinals.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders each had two goals and three assists for the Metropolitan Division, which will divide $1 million in prize money.

Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals replaced Lundqvist for the second half, and Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche scored in the first 3 1/2 minutes to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Landeskog scored three goals in the 10-4 semifinal win against the Pacific Division earlier Saturday.

Crosby gave the Metropolitan Division a 6-2 lead with his second goal of the game and fourth of the day with 4:02 into the second half.

Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues made it 6-3 just 36 seconds later, but Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes and Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets scored eight seconds apart to re-establish the five-goal lead.

Barzal took the first shot of the game and scored 22 seconds in on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers got loose on a breakaway and then had time to score the bouncing rebound for a 2-0 lead at 1:53.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones was awarded the third penalty shot in All-Star Game history, but he whiffed on his shot against Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild at 4:09 of the opening half.

Shortly after Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang made it 3-0 at 3:40, he clanked a wrist shot from the slot off the cross bar, leading an on-ice official to briefly rule it a goal. Crosby scored with 4.1 seconds left to make it 5-0 at the lone intermission.

Lundqvist and Holtby combined to save 16 of 20 shots, lifting the Metropolitan Division to a 7-4 win against the Atlantic Division in the second semifinal.

Rantanen also scored twice in the first semifinal. The Central Division scored seven goals on nine shots against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson in the first 10-minute half and never trailed in the Central's 10-4 win.