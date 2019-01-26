GIRLS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks best Moorhead in rivalry rumble

“It was a complete team effort. All the players were playing for each other,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “Probably the whole team has had this circled, playing for the jug. … It was pretty cool to see the girls so pumped up, ready to play, committed to the game. (They were) committed to doing whatever they had to do to bring that jug back to Bemidji.”

Maggie Marcotte did her job at the start. The senior forward launched the Jacks (7-14-1) into a lead with a power-play goal at the 9:16 mark of the first period, finishing a rebound and making for a 1-0 game in a fast-paced period.

Marcotte added on in the second period. After a Spuds defender gambled on a long pass, Olivia Johnson made her pay when she curled around her and found Marcotte, who was making a beeline toward the net.

Marcotte netted the wrister at the 3:57 mark of the second for a 2-0 advantage

“It was fun to see every player on the ice giving everything they had. They were making good decisions, they were moving the puck,” Johnson said. “Everything seemed to be going our way. We got a couple nice goals. … And then Moorhead just found a way to sneak back in on a simple mistake on our part.”

The tides turned late in the middle frame.

The Spuds (2-17-3) got on the board with a little luck when Ava Kistner sent a puck toward the net. BHS goalie Brooklyn Delap went for the glove save, but the high shot deflected off Delap’s glove and fluttered into the back of the net.

Moorhead added a second goal two minutes before the intermission, as Hailey Hedlund finessed around the defense and ultimately gave Brianna Krejci the chance to bury a rebound.

“Being up by two, obviously it was a great feeling,” sophomore defenseman Alexis Leitner said. “But when we got down, they scored those two goals, it was a scary moment. But we kept playing with them. We were with them during that whole game.”

Leitner lit the lamp with a laser at the 2:15 mark of the third period, putting Bemidji back in control with a 3-2 lead.

“We were down in the defensive zone, and … I saw an open space to just skate it,” Leitner said of her goal. “I went around a few girls, I cut through the middle and just shot it. When I saw it went in… it was great. But the whole team, the effort was there for everyone.”

The BHS defense held firm from there, as did Delap, despite a late 5-on-3 for Moorhead and a number of last-ditch efforts in the waning moments.

“It was really a nice response in the third period that the girls had,” Johnson said. “They came out really energized and ready to play.”

The Lumberjacks denied the Spuds any late heroics, and Bemidji stormed off with the traveling jug for the first time in the past four years.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. That’s not an exaggeration,” Leitner said of the victory. “It was such a great opportunity to have that win, especially since we haven’t gotten the jug since (I was in) seventh grade.”

Delap finished with 25 saves on 27 shots, while Moorhead goalie Emma Kolo had 22 saves on 25 shots.

BHS will be back at the rink when they head to Park Rapids at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Bemidji 3, Moorhead 2

MHS 0 2 0 -- 2

BHS 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS, Marcotte (Willberg, Tobey), 9:16, PP.

Second period -- 2, BHS, Marcotte (Johnson, Hasbargen), 3:57; 3, MHS, Kistner (unassisted), 12:21; 4, MHS, Krejci (Hedlund), 14:58.

Third period -- 5, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 2:15.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Delap (25-27); MHS, Kolo (22-25).