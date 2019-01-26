BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji falls to C-E-C in battle of Jacks

The Lumberjacks didn’t have much gas left in the tank, falling to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-0.

“I think our kids were tired,” said BHS head coach Eric Monsrud. “We got back super late last night and had a quick turnaround here. That had something to do with it.”

While Monsrud said he was pleased with the team’s performance in Friday’s 4-2 loss, that was not the case Saturday afternoon.

“When we’re tired, we have a tendency to have a lack of focus, and we had a lot of that today,” Monsrud said. “We just made a lot of weak plays and they out-muscled us and out-skated us.”

Prior to Saturday’s matinee, the Lumberjacks’ last home game had come on Hockey Day Minnesota a week earlier. Bemidji claimed a 3-0 win over Greenway on the outdoor ice, though the frigid conditions did not affect the team this week, Monsrud said.

“We practice in a super cold rink (at Nymore Arena) anyways, so it’s not uncommon for it to be below zero in there,” Monsrud said. “These kids were used to it. We just have to play the same way that we did outdoors indoors.”

The visiting Lumberjacks from C-E-C tallied the first goal of the afternoon with nine minutes to go in the opening frame. Jon Baker swept a rebound out of the crease for the 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 entering the first intermission with C-E-C outshooting BHS 12-5.

Bemidji killed off a 5-on-3 power play early in the second period, and quickly went on the advantage with a chance to level the score.

Gavin Rasmussen, however, had other ideas. The C-E-C senior buried a shorthanded goal on an odd-man rush to extend the lead to two goals.

Rasmussen assisted on Christian Galatz’s tip-in goal with under four minutes to go, pushing the lead to 3-0.

By the end of the period, Rasmussen made the margin four goals with his breakaway goal at 16:15 of the frame after a neutral-zone turnover.

Cade Anderson put the final nail in the coffin with a third-period goal that he tucked inside the left post from the far side and brought the game to its final score.

Andrew Johanns started in net for BHS and recorded 33 saves on 38 shots. Wyatt Senich posted 18 saves in the shutout for the visitors.

Bemidji fell to 7-11-1 with the loss, while C-E-C improved to 11-9.

BHS, currently sixth in Section 8AA, will be back at the BCA for a section battle against first-place Moorhead on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“I’m looking for us to get back to the things that give us success,” Monsrud said. “And that’s just skating, moving the puck and playing the body.”

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5, Bemidji 0

CEC 1 3 1 -- 5

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, CEC, J. Baker (Moore, N. Baker), 7:55.

Second period -- 2, CEC, Rasmussen (Bender), 6:34, SH; 3, CEC, Galatz (Rasmussen, L. Langenbrunner), 13:26; 4, CEC, Rasmussen (unassisted), 16:15.

Third period -- 5, CEC, Anderson (Bender, Moore), 9:24.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Johanns (33-38); CEC, Senich (18-18).