Swaney puts on show in UMD rout of Nebraska-Omaha

Swaney gave UMD a 1-0 lead by taking a puck from his skate to his stick to the back of the net 7:14 into the first period. A video review confirmed it was legit.

The next two came during a five-goal second period for UMD. Swaney scored off a rebound 48 seconds into the period and then secured his spot as the team leader in goals at 11 by scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with less than three minutes to play in the second.

“Our line was playing great tonight,” said Swaney, who is joined on the top line by freshman wing Noah Cates and senior center Peter Krieger. “Noah and Kriegs were making plays happen. It was just working and I was able to find the back of the net a few times.”

The Bulldogs (15-6-2 overall, 8-4-1 NCHC) also got goals from junior defenseman Nick Wolff, freshman wing Tanner Laderoute and senior wing Parker Mackay in the second, when UMD outshot the Mavericks (7-14-2, 3-9-1) by a 24-5 margin.

The final margin for shots on goal was 56-17 in favor of the Bulldogs, who had a 12-1 advantage early. Shot attempts were 91-34 in favor of UMD.

Omaha starting goaltender Evan Weninger made a game’s worth of saves (37) in just two periods of work. Former North Dakota goaltender Matej Tomek, now a junior at Omaha, finished with 12 saves in the third.

Junior goaltender Hunter Shepard made 15 saves for the Bulldogs. He got beat on a breakaway in the first period -- after foiling a pair of odd-man rushes earlier -- and on a power play in the second to cut UMD’s lead to 4-2.

“We had a couple odd-man rushes, I think three in the first, but that’s because they are playing so aggressively offensively,” second-year Omaha coach Mike Gabinet said of the Bulldogs. “I thought they carried the play in the first period.

“When you get a team with that much talent on it that skates and works like that, they were ready to go.”

The Mavericks came into the weekend with the second-best power play in the NCHC at 24.5 percent and finished 1-for-3 Friday against the Bulldogs’ penalty kill, which came in as tops in the NCHC and nation at 92.9 percent.

UMD’s power play, which was third in the NCHC at 20.7, gained some ground on Omaha by going 3-for-5 on the night thanks to the two penalties the Mavs took eight seconds apart in the latter half of the second, resulting in Swaney’s third goal of the night and, 40 seconds later, the 10th goal of the season for Mackay.

Sophomore defenseman Dylan Samberg hit the extra-point attempt for UMD during a power play late in the third for just his third goal of the season and fourth of his career.

Swaney said the focus of power plays wasn’t to necessarily score each time out, but to create momentum.

“Over the last few games we’ve had our chances but might not have scored as much as we wanted to,” said Swaney, who was boarded late in the third to create the power play Samberg scored on. “We just went back to trying to create momentum every single time we are out there and put pucks on net. It worked a few times. We created great momentum on our power play, which helped us throughout the game.”