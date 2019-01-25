BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks clipped by Cards in 4-2 loss

Following a scoreless first period, Jack Westlund tallied the first of two goals on the night just 2 minutes, 18 seconds into the second period on a 3-on-1 rush.

Barely four minutes later, Ethan Maish leveled the score with his tip-in off a Nathan Mannausau shot from the point.

The Lumberjacks took advantage of another deflection to gain a 2-1 lead. This time it was Wyatt Halvorson who received credit for the go-ahead goal off the initial shot from Ethan Mock.

However, the Cardinals would even the score by the end of the period. Zach Wosepka knotted the game just minutes after Halvorson’s strike to send the game to the final frame tied at 2-all.

A power-play opportunity gave Alexandria a chance to take a 3-2 lead and Ben Doherty did just that at the 10:07 mark of the third period. An empty-net goal by Westlund with five seconds to play finalized the 4-2 Cardinal win.

Broc Waldhausen recorded 18 saves on 21 shots for the Jacks, while Bailey Rosch stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Cards.

Bemidji fell to 7-10-1 with the loss, while Alexandria improved to 14-4 with the win.

The Lumberjacks will have a chance to get back in the win column with Saturday’s afternoon contest against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. at Bemidji Community Arena.

Alexandria 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 2 0 -- 2

ALX 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, ALX, Westlund (Doherty, Strong), 2:18; 2, BHS, Maish (Mannausau), 6:19; 3, BHS, Halvorson (E. Mock), 11:37; 4, ALX, Wosepka (Gronholtz, Croonquist), 13:45.

Third period -- 5, ALX, Doherty (Strong), 10:07, PP; 6, ALX, Westlund (unassisted), 16:55, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Waldhausen (18-21); ALX, Rosch (25-27).