WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers roll to 5-2 win over Mavericks

Eleven Beavers landed on the scoresheet as Clair DeGeorge tallied the game-winning goal and an assist, while Paige Beebe added a pair of goals to lead the team in that category.

Abby Halluska put BSU on top with her goal at the 12:34 mark of the first period. With time winding down in the frame, Graysen Myers picked up her first career goal to send the Beavers (9-15-1, 6-8-1-0 WCHA) to intermission with a 2-0 lead.

DeGeorge gave BSU its largest lead of the night by making it 3-0 just past the midpoint in the second period with her goal off a rebound.

Brooke Bryant ended the shutout later in the frame to narrow the deficit to 3-1 entering the final frame.

The Mavericks (9-12-4, 3-11-2-1 WCHA) pulled within one goal thanks to Emily Antony’s goal with 4 minutes, 53 seconds to play.

But Beebe padded the Beavers’ lead with her power-play goal a minute later before burying an empty-netter to secure the 5-2 victory.

Lauren Bench totaled 25 saves on 27 shots in the win to improve to 5-7-1 on the season. Abigail Levy stopped 27 of 31 shots in the losing effort, falling to 9-12-4.

The Beavers will go for the series sweep when the teams rematch at 3:07 p.m. Saturday.

Bemidji State 5, Minnesota State 2

BSU 2 1 2 -- 5

MSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Halluska (DeGeorge), 12:34; 2, BSU, Myers (Marolt, Langei), 18:46.

Second period -- 3, BSU, DeGeorge (Hunt, Bergland), 10:39; 4, MSU, Bryant (Fleming, Oelkers), 14:25.

Third period -- 5, MSU, Antony (Hinze, Fleming), 15:07, PP; 6, BSU, Beebe (Olson, Kampa), 16:20, PP; 7, BSU, Beebe (Kaasa), 18:52, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (25-27); MSU, Levy (27-31).