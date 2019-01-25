SCSU gets hustle goal, beats UND

"I couldn't see it from the bench," Larson said. "It was at a point in the game where we were almost losing our composure, getting so excited. Everyone on the bench was standing. We could feel that we were kind of putting them on their heels a little bit.

"Nick Oliver was excited. I think he saw the play coming."

A foot race and quick hands ended up deciding the game.

St. Cloud State's Nolan Walker quickly got to the stick of North Dakota's Colton Poolman, stole the puck, flipped it quickly over to Patrick Newell and he knocked it in at 13:33 of the third period.

That was the game-winner for the top-ranked Huskies in a 3-1 win over North Dakota on Friday at Ralph Engelstad Arena. It was the fourth-straight win for St. Cloud State, which holds onto an eight-point lead in the NCHC standings with 11 conference games remaining.

St. Cloud State got an empty-net goal by sophomore center Blake Lizotte with 1:12 left to put the game away.

Perhaps the statistic that tells the story of how much time the Huskies spent in the North Dakota zone is this: St. Cloud State outshot North Dakota 36-15. That included a 16-4 shot advantage in the third period.

"I was really happy with our third period," said Larson, whose team has outscored opponents 31-15 in the third period on the season. "I thought we were able to play with more energy and we were able to play the right way and control the puck more in the offensive zone."

With the loss, North Dakota (6-7-0-0 NCHC, 12-11-1 overall) remains in fifth place, two points behind Denver. The top four teams at the end of the regular season will play host to a best-of-three series in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs.

St. Cloud State tied the game at 1 on a goal by Micah Miller with 13.8 seconds left in the second period. That helped the Huskies get over having a goal by Nick Perbix disallowed with about 8 minutes left in the second period.

Game summary:

SCSU 0-1-2—3

UND 1-0-0—1

First period — 1. UND, Nick Jones 5 (Jordan Kawaguchi 12) 11:21.

Penalties: SCSU, Nolan Walker (holding) 3:18; SCSU, Ryan Poehling (tripping) 18:23.

Second period — 2. SCSU, Micah Miller 3 (Nolan Walker 14, Nick Perbix 10) 19:46.

Penalties: UND, Rhett Gardner (tripping) 1:03; UND, Matt Kierstad (tripping) 17:28.

Third period — 3. SCSU, Patrick Newell 12 (Nolan Walker 14) 13:33.

4. SCSU, Blake Lizotte 8 (Robby Jackson 12, Easton Brodzinski 7) 18:48 (pp, en).

Penalties: UND, Jasper Weatherby (tripping) 11:14; UND, Grant Mismash (slashing) 17:53; UND, Jordan Kawaguchi (roughing) 19:09; SCSU, Jack Poehling (roughing) 19:09; UND, Nick Jones (high-sticking) 19:44; SCSU, Patrick Newell (roughing) 19:44; UND, Rhett Gardner (unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct) 19:44.

Goalie saves — SCSU: David Hrenak 4-6-4 — 14 (1 GA); UND: Adam Scheel 8-11-14 — 33 (2 GA)

Penalties-minutes — SCSU 4-8, UND 7-22.

Power plays — SCSU 1-4, UND 0-2.

Referees — Todd Anderson and Nick Krebsbach.