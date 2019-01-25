Third period six-pack helps Gophers batter Badgers

Instead, on Friday, Jan. 25, the Minnesota Gophers played the role of inhospitable host.

Stung by a pair of road losses last weekend, the Gophers showed plenty of early and late fire versus their archrivals, the Badgers, with their largest offensive outburst in more than three years en route to a 9-4 win in the series opener.

Jack Sadek, Tyler Sheehy and Rem Pitlick built an early read in one end of the rink, and goalie Mat Robson provided 42 saves in the other end for the Gophers (10-10-4 overall, 7-5-3-0 Big Ten), keeping Wisconsin humble during long stretches of the game when the Badgers dominated in puck possession. Sammy Walker scored twice while Ryan Norman, Brannon McManus, Tommy Novak and Brent Gates Jr. added third period goals for the Gophers, who held off a pair of Badger surges.

The Badgers (8-11-4, 4-5-4-1) got goals from Mick Messner, Jack Gorniak, Brock Caufield and Seamus Malone but remain winless (0-4-1) in 2019. Wisconsin starting goalie Jack Berry stopped six of the first nine shots he faced, but was on the bench before the first period was over. Finnish freshman Daniel Lebedeff played the last 42 minutes and had 13 saves for Wisconsin.

Sadek opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, converting from the right circle after a pass from Sammy Walker. With freshman Nathan Burke out of the lineup due to illness, Gophers coach Bob Motzko had broken up the team’s recently productive all-freshman line, moving Walker to the top offensive unit, which paid off immediately.

With the Badgers on their second power play of the game later in the first, center Tarek Baker turned the puck over to Sheehy just outside the blue line. Sheehy quickly headed the other way and had a lane to the net, popping a wrist shot just beyond Berry’s glove.

When Pitlick scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season on the power play later, Granto had seen enough from his starter, and replaced Berry with Lebedeff in goal.

The Badgers didn’t go away quietly, getting a late second period goal and another early in the third to pull within 3-2. Norman squelched one rally less than two minutes later, making it 4-2, and McManus threw a puck off a Badger player’s skate that bounced past Lebedeff to reestablish the three-goal advantage. But the Badgers weren’t done, and scored a pair less than two minutes apart to pull back within a goal. Then the roof fell in on the Badgers, via four late goals by the home team.

The last Gophers offensive output this large was Jan. 23, 2016 when they won 9-2 at Wisconsin.