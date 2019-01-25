Owen Sillinger finished with a goal and an assist to pace the Beavers (12-12-3, 10-8-1-0 WCHA). Four Lakers (16-7-2, 11-6-2-0 WCHA) posted two points on the night, including Max Humitz, who led all scorers with two goals.

The Beavers outshot the Lakers 13-10 in the first period but neither squad was able to generate a goal.

Nick Cardelli hung the first goal on the scoreboard early in the second period. The freshman evaded a pair of defenders and deposited the puck five-hole for his sixth goal of the season at 3:19 of the frame.

Humitz, however, quickly responded for LSSU by burying a shot from point-blank range exactly one minute later.

Collin Saccoman gave the Lakers their first lead minutes later. His shot deflected off the crossbar, goal line, right post and finally in the back of the net for the score at the 10:24 mark.

Humitz tallied his second goal of the game by again connecting with Diego Cuglietta on an odd-man rush to send LSSU to intermission leading 3-1.

With the Beavers on the power play in the third period, goalie Zach Driscoll was caught out of his net as Brendan McKay scored a shorthanded goal with under eight minutes to play.

Sillinger pocketed his seventh goal of the season off a turnover, but Yuki Miura answered with a goal one minute later to seal the 5-2 victory for the Lakers.

Driscoll saved 25 of 30 shots faced in the loss to fall to 7-7-1 for the year. LSSU netminder Nick Kossoff turned aside 32 of 34 shots to improve to 12-3-2.

Both teams came up empty on the power play with the Beavers finishing 0-for-4 and the Lakers 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

Bemidji State will go for the series split when the teams meet again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

No. 18 Lake Superior State 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

LSSU 0 3 2 -- 5

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU, Cardelli (Billett, Sillinger), 3:19; 2, LSSU, Humitz (Cuglietta), 4:19; 3, LSSU, Saccoman (Torrel, Veillette), 10:24; 4, LSSU, Humitz (Cuglietta, Calder), 14:13.

Third period -- 5, LSSU, McKay (Torrel), 12:24, SH; 6, BSU, Sillinger (unassisted), 15:38; 7, LSSU, Miura (McKay), 16:41.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (25-30); LSSU, Kossoff (32-34).