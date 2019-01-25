Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Bemidji Pioneer
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Minn. lawmakers study prison — on the inside
Douglas County DA: charges against Jake Patterson not expected
Lasting Legacy: Beltrami County Jail honors late substance abuse worker
Great River Rescue to hold youth art contest
Area highways will see speed limit increases
More Topics
business
education
local
region
upcoming events
sports
Headlines
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Minot State outduels BSU in 2OT marathon
MEN'S BASKETBALL: Thompson powers Bemidji State to 93-82 win
MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers concede 4 unanswered in 5-2 loss to Lakers
Third period six-pack helps Gophers batter Badgers
Twins, Schoop aim to bounce back in 2019
More Topics
beavers
lumberjacks
obituaries
Headlines
Rolland Terry Carpenter
Darrell L. Little
Leatrice O. Sunderland
Duane "Dewey" Harms
Carol Loraine Smith
columns
Headlines
Knutson: 'Arrogant journalists' exist, but not in Upper Midwest agriculture
Runck: More than a birth story
Kindness is Contagious: Kindness is a healing balm
Hauser: Ready, set, grow, Part 1
Veeder: The way my grandpa sees the world
entertainment
Headlines
WATCH: Minnesota mukluk maker last of a dying breed
Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape allegations, reports say
Oscar nominations are in
Around the Arts, Jan. 20
A 'Game of Survival': Vocalmotive Dinner Show set for Friday-Sunday
More Topics
art
music
theater
writing
outdoors
Headlines
DNR shoots wayward mule deer acting strangely near Thief River Falls
Crafting flies and craft beer a perfect match
Adventure business offering guided tours to Lake Superior tribal land ice caves
BLANE KLEMEK COLUMN: You can help with the Great Backyard Bird Count
PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Frigid temps came at a good time for ice anglers
More Topics
fishing
hunting
environment
fish tales
Business
Headlines
Pinke: Freedom to operate: Yes, allow second cousins into farm corporations
Knutson: 'Arrogant journalists' exist, but not in Upper Midwest agriculture
Jennie-O, Hormel to donate $25,000 reward directly to Jayme Closs
Ashby Elevator embezzling scheme prompts call for farmer protections
Making agriculture more humane: Temple Grandin, livestock handling expert, shares her wisdom
More Topics
Place a Business Announcement
milestones
Headlines
Carol E. Priest
Bratager-Leach
Orlan And Linda Lauderbaugh
Daniel & Bonnie Grundmeier
Frost-Oakes
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
opinion
Headlines
McFeely: Pelican Rapids confronts future of downtown dam
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It takes special effort to look up the facts
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Impact of Hockey Day event was great
PIONEER EDITORIAL: Hockey Day shines a light on Bemidji
Commentary: Trump is dealmaker who can't seem to make deal
More Topics
commentary
editorial
letters
Submit a Political Letter
public notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
WATCH: Minnesota Gophers' hockey postgame press conference for Jan. 25.
By
Jess Myers
Today at 6:41 p.m.
Additional Articles Recommended by Bemidji Pioneer
BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS edges Willmar on last-minute shot
HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA: BOYS HOCKEY: Shining shutout: Lumberjacks mark Hockey Day with 3-0 victory
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rumer Flatness leads Bemidji to win through smarts, skills
Additional Articles Recommended by Bemidji Pioneer
BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS edges Willmar on last-minute shot
HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA: BOYS HOCKEY: Shining shutout: Lumberjacks mark Hockey Day with 3-0 victory
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rumer Flatness leads Bemidji to win through smarts, skills
Explore related topics:
sports
hockey
The Rink Live
minnesota gophers
Gophers hockey
Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten Hockey