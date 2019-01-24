GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks stung by Warroad

Despite holding the Warriors to a single goal in the first period, the visitors tallied four in the second and three in the third en route to the win.

Hannah Corneliusen netted a pair of goals to lead Warroad.

The Lumberjacks fell to 6-15 with the loss, while the Warriors kept their unbeaten season alive by improving to 22-0.

Bemidji will next host Moorhead in a 6:30 p.m. matchup Saturday, Jan. 26, at the BCA.

Warroad 8, Bemidji 0

WAR 1 4 3 -- 8

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, WAR, Corneliusen (Phaneuf), 12:26.

Second period -- 2, WAR, Oelkers (Hendrickson, Kotlowski), 4:54, 5v3; 3, WAR, Lindquist (Foster), 7:36; 4, WAR, Hendrickson (Corneliusen), 12:05; 5, WAR, Corneliusen (Oelkers, Hendrickson), 15:32, PP.

Third period -- 6, WAR, Teske (Phaneuf, Foster), 4:19; 7, WAR, Lanctot (unassisted), 8:26; 8, WAR, Foster (Phaneuf), 15:10.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (32-40); WAR, Kuntz (6-6).