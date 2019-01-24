That begged the question from outsiders: “What is wrong with Scott Perunovich?”

“I think his overall game has been fine,” UMD coach Scott Sandelin said. “Everybody reads too much into points.”

After being named the NCAA rookie of the year and a first-team All-American as a freshman, and then going in the second round of the NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues in the summer, expectations were sky-high for Perunovich.

Going into a pair of 7:07 p.m. NCHC games Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, against Nebraska-Omaha at Amsoil Arena, Perunovich has three goals and 17 assists in 22 games. The Hibbing, Minn., native went four games without a point between Dec. 28 and Jan. 12 and nine games without a goal between Nov. 30 and Jan. 18, but is still just a goal/point off last year’s offensive pace of four goals and 17 assists through 22 contests.

Those 17 assists lead the Bulldogs, and they put Perunovich in a tie for second among NCHC scorers with Omaha senior forward Fredrik Olofsson -- one back of St. Cloud State junior defenseman Jack Ahcan.

The 20 points Perunovich and Ahcan have are tops among all NCHC defensemen.

Like his coach, Perunovich isn’t big on numbers. He never set a target for goals or points this season. His only goal is to get back to the national championship game.

Perunovich is in agreement with some of his critics, however. He does think he can be better.

“I think I was a bit more of a factor last year. There is no hiding behind that,” said Perunovich, who snapped his pointless streak with an assist last Friday at Miami. He ended his goalless streak on Saturday. “I’ve been talking to coaches and teammates and trying to get back on track. This (past) weekend at Miami was the first weekend that I felt like I did my freshman year.”

While Perunovich and his critics may not think it, statistically -- based on the “plus” half of the plus/minus calculation -- he’s been just as much of an offensive factor this year compared to the same point in his freshman campaign.

Through 24 games last year -- Perunovich missed two for the World Juniors -- he was on the ice for 24 of UMD’s 51 even-strength and shorthanded goals (47.1 percent). This year he’s been on the ice for 23 of the Bulldogs’ 49 even-strength and shorthanded goals (46.9 percent).

Perunovich finished with a total of 42 pluses a year ago to lead the Bulldogs. He was on the ice for 44.7 percent of his team’s even-strength and shorthanded goals. This year he once again leads the team -- one ahead of sophomore center Justin Richards.

“If I’m out there generating plays and not getting assists or points, that doesn’t really bother me,” said Perunovich, who is plus-6 overall this winter. He was plus-12 overall after 22 games last year. “I’m just going to keep doing what I can. We seem to have a lot of guys on the ice that can help fill the quota if I had one.”

UMD already has observed a number of players -- like Richards -- either tie or surpass last year’s goal and/or point totals, but Sandelin believes those around Perunovich could be doing more offensively based on what the speedy defenseman creates on the ice.

“When he has the puck, (opponents’) attention goes to him, which should free up other guys,” Sandelin said. “If anything has happened, our guys have not gotten open or not given him the support at times.

“We can’t ask him to take pucks and go one-on-one all night. Guys have to work off the puck and help him. He’s a guy you want with the puck. He’s a guy that can get out of small areas, start transition. He can be part of the rushes and he can be like a fourth forward. He’s critical to our team and critical to everything we do when he is on the ice.”

Junior Nick Wolff said he’s seen his defensive partner, Perunovich, grow significantly from last season to this one. While he’s always ready and willing, Wolff said he doesn’t have to cover for Perunovich very much these days because Perunovich is a much smarter player with the puck.

That means a little less of the craziness that fans love, but coaches cringe over, he said.

“There are times in the game where we are down by one or up by one and he needs to do Scotty things and he does it,” Wolff said.

“He’s learning. He’s learning when to do that and when to take advantage of getting up in the play.”