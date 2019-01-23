Surging Wild rout skidding Avalanche

Jared Spurgeon also scored, and Devin Dubnyk made 20 saves for the Wild. Minnesota, which has won four of its past five games, sits in third place in the Central Division heading into the All-Star break.

Carl Soderberg and Tyson Barrie scored, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the struggling Avalanche. Colorado has gone 5-13-3 since Dec. 7.

The game was tied at 2-2 in the second period when Minnesota went a five-on-three advantage. Staal cashed in when he beat Grubauer just inside the post at 7:24. It was his 17th of the season.

Coyle made it a two-goal game when he beat Grubauer with a quick shot at 19:37 of the second. Suter iced it when he scored his sixth on another five-on-three midway through the third period.

Colorado struck first after a solid play by Matt Calvert. The forward knocked Minnesota defenseman Brad Hunt off the puck behind the Wild net. Calvert sent the puck to Colin Wilson, who was next to Dubnyk, and Wilson quickly passed to Soderberg on the other side of the net. Soderberg's quick shot beat Dubnyk to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 5:42 of the first period.

Minnesota came right back by forcing a turnover by Samuel Girard. The Colorado defenseman lost the puck in his own end, and Coyle quickly passed it to Staal near the front of the net. Staal's tip beat Grubauer at 6:50 to tie the game.

Barrie gave Colorado the lead again on the power play. His shot from the point went through traffic, off the left post and in for his sixth goal of the season at 12:40 of the first.

Minnesota tied it again before the end of the period. Spurgeon pinched down, got a pass from Suter and beat Grubauer high at 16:27.