WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers face indoor rematch with MSU

“Obviously, it’s going to be different just being indoors again, and the conditions being a little pure just in terms of the ice,” said BSU head coach Jim Scanlan.

“I think we’re just going to leave Saturday’s game where it was,” said senior defenseman Melissa Hunt. “This coming weekend is a new weekend. We’re definitely going there to do business and get some wins hopefully.”

Unlike their last meeting, league points will be on the line when the Beavers (8-15-1, 5-8-1-0 WCHA) and Mavericks (9-11-4, 3-10-2-1 WCHA) square off this weekend. BSU owns a four-point lead on MSU for fifth place and trails fourth-place Minnesota Duluth by nine points for the final home WCHA playoff spot.

“It’s a great test for us,” Scanlan said. “It’s a huge league series. … It’s a big series for both teams.”

Freshman Abigail Levy has been one of the top goaltenders in the league. The Maverick netminder is second in the league in save percentage (.935) and fourth in goals against average (1.94).

Levy has allowed just two goals in her previous three starts against BSU this year, going 2-0-1 in the process. The Beavers will need to find a way to put pucks past her this weekend.

“She’s a big goalie, she’s a strong goalie,” Hunt said. “So definitely getting lots of shots and crashing the net would be big.”

The Beavers haven’t played a road game in nearly seven weeks. Though they’ve fared well at home (7-5-1), BSU will be looking to pick up its first league road points of the season when they take a 1-9-0 away mark to Mankato.

“To this point we haven’t had any success on the road,” Scanlan said. “We haven’t had success against Mankato. We talked about that yesterday in a team meeting. We have 10 games left (and) they’re all league games. Three of the series are on the road. … Eventually we’re going to have to have success on the road.”

With the WCHA Playoffs barely a month away and a first-round road series a strong possibility, the Beavers hope to find their footing away from home and narrow the gap in the standings.

“Good teams have to find a way to win on the road,” Scanlan said. “We believe in our group that we can do just that.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Minnesota State

Where: Mankato

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday; 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM

Web: FloHockey.tv