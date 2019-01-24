HOCKEY: Bemidji squirts take 3rd in Grand Rapids tourney

The Bemidji Squirt A hockey team recently placed third at the Grand Rapids Squirt A tournament. Pictured in front is Christian Hill. In the first row (from left) are Brooks Johnson, Nathan Valley, Paul Greiner, Aiden Fillipi, Bauer Walter and Cole Johnson. In the second row are Jake Netland, Cal Mattfield, Quinn Niemi, Eli Kringen and Griffin Dewar. In the back row are coaches Jason Niemi, Shane Mattfield and Derek Kringen. Not pictured is coach Jim Dewar. (Submitted photo)