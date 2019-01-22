GIRLS HOCKEY: DL kills off Lumberjack comeback in 5-3 final

“The first time we played them was actually a very close game, too. This one I would categorize the same way,” Jacks head coach Mike Johnson said. “You hate to admit it, it happens in all sports, but I think we were maybe taking them a little bit lightly (tonight).”

Neither side gained an advantage in a scoreless first period, but Maggie Marcotte broke the ice early in the second with an unassisted, close-range goal that put BHS (6-14-0) ahead 1-0.

But the Detroit Lakes (5-15-0) broke even when Lily Burnside finally beat Bemidji goalie Brooklyn Delap on a scrum at the net, and the fifth-chance opportunity made for a 1-1 game while negating a number of sprawling saves from Delap just before.

DL added more before the second intermission, starting with a redirected goal for Madyson Melgard on a Emma Coley shot at the 9 minute, 47 second mark. Then at the 14:29 mark of the frame, Karrigan Hallisey put the Lakers ahead 3-1 when she patiently glided through the slot, waited for an opening and rifled a shot past Delap for the two-goal edge.

“They had the momentum after two periods tonight,” Johnson said. “They just seemed to have a little more energy, we were a little bit flat starting out.”

Marcotte nearly brought the Lumberjacks within one late in the second, as she struck the pipe on a shorthanded laser from the blue line in the final minute. The puck beat DL goalie Leah Honer easily, but without a friendly bounce, BHS went into the break still down a pair.

Nevertheless, Bemidji showed life at the start of the third, and Eva Laituri cashed in when he buried a rebound two minutes in. But Hallisey returned the two-goal lead to Detroit Lakes when she found the back of the net with a wrister 1:23 later.

“I did like how we came out in that third period,” Johnson said. “We came out pretty quick and got that goal. They answered right back, but it showed a little bit of the resolve of the team.”

Gracie Fisher then scored on a top-shelf snipe, good for another one-goal game, but Coley bagged the night’s final goal all of 1:08 later.

The Lumberjacks didn’t have another answer, even despite pulling the goalie for the extra attacker. The final six minutes skated scoreless, handing DL the avenging 5-3 win.

“We picked it up in the third, but then we gave them a couple of chances, too,” Johnson said. “We scored the two goals we needed to tie it, too, but we gave up a couple more. … It’s extremely deflating to work that hard, get within one goal and then kind of give it away quickly and have to go right back to the drawing board.”

Delap finished with 23 saves on the night, while Honer had a matching 23 in net for the Lakers.

Bemidji will be back on the ice at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, when it takes on Warroad on the road.

Detroit Lakes 5, Bemidji 3

DL 0 3 2 -- 5

BHS 0 1 2 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Marcotte (unassisted), 3:57; 2, DL, Burnside (unassisted), 5:29; 3, DL, Melgard (Coley), 9:47; 4, DL, Hallisey (unassisted), 14:29.

Third period -- 5, BHS, Laituri (Bruder, Josefson), 2:15; 6, DL, Hallisey (unassisted), 3:38; 7, BHS, Fisher (Copiskey, Tobey), 5:24; 8, DL, Coley (unassisted), 6:32.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Delap (23-28); DL, Honer (23-26).