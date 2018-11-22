Wild shuffle lines with brawny Jets coming to town

Coach Bruce Boudreau shuffled his line combinations in advance of Minnesota’s first game against Winnipeg, at 3 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center, since the Jets blew the Wild out of the 2018 postseason.

His top line remained intact with Eric Staal centering Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund. But right wing Nino Niederreiter was demoted to the fourth line while Charlie Coyle was elevated to the second unit with Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise.

Marcus Foligno also moved up to left wing with Jonathan Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway. Niederreiter found himself sharing left wing with reserve Matt Hendricks alongside Eric Fehr and J.T. Brown.

Niederreiter finished minus-3 with no shots in Minnesota’s 6-4 victory Wednesday night over the Ottawa Senators. The Wild narrowly escaped with the win after Ottawa rallied for three goals in the third period to tie the game 4-4.

“The second period I thought once it got to three-nothing, it was like pond hockey, run and gun,” Boudreau said after the game. “And we talked about it between periods, so I thought the guys played, or tried to play, the right way. But once they made it 4-2 and then that goal that made it 4-3, I knew we were going to be on our heels.”

Staal netted the game-winner with six minutes remaining, his second goal of the game, to relieve the pressure.

“It was big to turn it back in our favor, gut it out and get the job done,” Staal said. “That’s all you’re after.”

Meanwhile, the Jets come to town in the middle of a four-game road trip having lost 6-3 Wednesday at Calgary. The Wild (28) are two points ahead of Winnipeg (26) behind Central Division-leading Nashville (33 points).

The Wild’s first game against the Jets since being eliminated by Winnipeg in five games of their first-round series last season is a Friday matinee at the X. Winnipeg outscored Minnesota 16-9 in that series, including shutouts in Games 4 and 5.

Not much has changed with the Jets, who are big, fast and lethal in transition.

“It can be a frustrating game against them if you keep allowing yourself to get stopped in the neutral zone,” Parise said. “If we can get in with possession, that’ll be the best thing. Otherwise, remember to keep getting it behind their defense to make them go the whole length of the ice.”