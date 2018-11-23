The Bemidji State men’s hockey team will host a two-game Western Collegiate Hockey Association series with Minnesota State beginning tonight at 7:07 p.m., with Saturday’s game scheduled for the same time.

The third-ranked Mavericks (9-1-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) come to town with the No. 2 attack in NCAA Division I, scoring at a rate of 4.50 goals per game.

The Beavers (5-4-1, 3-1-0-0 WCHA), meanwhile, rank in the top 10 nationally for their team defense that is allowing just 2.00 goals per game. That ties them for eighth with four other schools, including Minnesota State.

After having played a team with similarly impressive credentials last week at now-No. 1 St. Cloud State, BSU is primed for another major matchup.

“I think it’s just going to be another fun weekend of hockey,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “We’re going to play a team that’s very similar to St. Cloud…. They lost a couple pieces from last year, but overall they’ve got a lot of strength returning. It’s going to be challenging.”

A pair of Germans have powered the Mavericks to nine wins in their first 10 games.

Parker Tuomie leads all WCHA skaters with 16 points (6g-10a), and countryman Marc Michaelis shares the league lead in goals with seven to go along with seven assists.

“They play a heavy game,” Serratore said of the Mavericks. “They play a strong game. They’re good below the tops of the circles. They can score on the rush. They’ve just got good versatility, I think, to their game.

“There’s a reason they’re third in the country, and there’s a reason that they were the preseason pick to win the WCHA.”

Goaltending has been key for both programs.

Mathias Israelsson has started MSU’s last six games, and has posted a 1.00 goals against average and a .942 save percentage, ranking him first and fifth in the country, respectively.

Beaver goalies Hank Johnson and Zach Driscoll continue to rank among the nation’s best.

Johnson boasts the second-best goals against average (1.20) and save percentage (.949), while Driscoll is 12th in GAA (1.77) and 14th in save percentage (.930).

Freshman Dryden McKay started the Mavs’ first four games and went 3-1, but Israelsson, a graduate transfer from Northern Michigan, has been stellar in net as of late.

“He’s a veteran of college hockey, and there’s no question he’s a good goalie,” Serratore said. “They’re balanced in every position. They’ve got a big, strong defensive corps. It’s hard to get to the net. They’re very gritty.”

For the second straight weekend, the Beavers are facing off against an instate rival.

The rivalry began 44 years ago this weekend when Bemidji State meet Mankato State in the programs’ first meeting Nov. 25, 1974. Since then, the teams have met 119 times with each side winning 52 games, along with 15 ties.

BSU is winless in its last five encounters (0-4-1) with MSU, though the Beavers earned a 2-2 tie and a shootout win over the Mavs in their last matchup, Feb. 24.

MSU is the only other Minnesota school in the WCHA, but the Beavers will prepare for this weekend like any other.

“I think we treat it the same as we would treat any other series,” said Johnson. “We don’t really like to say one game is bigger than the other, but just have the same mindset going into every night.”

Nick Cardelli has put his name on the scoresheet in each of the last two series.

The freshman forward scored his first collegiate goal in an 8-3 win over Merrimack on Nov. 9. A week later, the native of Wood Dale, Ill. scored to level the score at 1-1 in last Saturday’s 7-4 loss at St. Cloud State.

Cardelli is the seventh Beaver this season to record his first career point and the fourth to score his first goal. Recently, he has played alongside fellow freshmen Alex Ierullo and Ross Armour, and sophomore Connor Brown-Maloski, who are making an impact on the young team.

“It was obviously really nice to get that first one out of the way,” Cardelli said regarding his Nov. 9 goal. “But our line has been going really well so far -- me, Alex and Ross it’s been the last couple games. We just try to use our assets the best we can and try to chip in some offense, game in and game out.”

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Minnesota State

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/103.7 FM

Web: FloHockey.tv