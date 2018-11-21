Wild turn back Senators’ rally for 6-4 win

With the two goals, Dumba, who has 10 goals this season, leapfrogged Toronto's Morgan Reilly (nine) for most goals by a defenseman in the NHL this season.

Jordan Greenway had a goal and an assist and Eric Fehr also scored a goal for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikael Granlund had three assists and Ryan Suter finished with two assists for the Wild.

Alex Stalock picked up the win in nets, stopping just one shot in relief of Devan Dubnyk, who had 22 saves.

Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot, Christian Jaros and Colin White each scored goals and Zack Smith had two assists for Ottawa. Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves in defeat.

The Wild, who held the Senators to just six shots on goal over the first 31 minutes, jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind first-period goals by Greenway and Dumba, with Staal adding a tally early in the second.

Greenway opened the scoring with his third of the season, converting a backhand pass through the crease by Joel Eriksson Ek with a blast past Anderson's glove side.

Dumba followed with a power-play goal just before the end of the period, one-timing a Granlund pass from the left circle just inside the near post.

Staal made it 3-0 with another power-play goal, one-timing a pass from Granlund at the top of the slot past Anderson's stick side.

Tierney put Ottawa on the board at the 12:48 mark when he tapped in a crossing pass from Mikkel Boedker to finish a two-on-one for his third goal of season.

Dumba made it 4-1 a little over three minutes later when he flipped a shot from the top of the slot that went under Anderson's glove.

But Ottawa rallied to tie it 4-4 with three goals in the third period. Chabot started the comeback with a shorthanded goal, beating Dubnyk with a slap shot from top of the left circle for his sixth goal of the season. It was also the first shorthanded goal surrendered by the Wild this season.

Jaros and White then scored just 1:23 apart to tie it and send Dubnyk to the bench. It was the first goal of his career for Jaros.

Staal then scored what proved to be the game-winner with 5:58 remaining, sliding a Jason Zucker pass along the ice just inside the right post for his eighth goal of the season.

Ottawa pulled Anderson with 1:35 remaining and Fehr then sealed it with an empty netter with 37.5 seconds to go.