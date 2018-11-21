Family comes first in Okposo's return from injury

Playing his entire NHL career in the Eastern Conference has meant just one yearly trip to the rink in St. Paul that’s five minutes from his boyhood home and two minutes from the hospital where he was born in the spring of 1988. And on the Sabres most recent stop at Xcel Energy Center -- a 3-2 Buffalo win over the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 17 -- Okposo was (almost) all business.

“It was a little different early in my career. Now I just look at it as another game, but it’s definitely fun to play at home,” Okposo said. “My first time here I put a lot of pressure on myself, and it felt like a different game. It wasn’t hockey. You kind of have an out-of-body experience.”

He admitted that being close to his roots and his family has taken on a new and added importance, especially in the last two years.

All was seemingly well in Okposo’s life in the spring of 2017. He was in his first season in Buffalo after nine years with the New York Islanders and had 19 goals in the Sabres’ first 65 games, working under a long-term contract that will pay him $42 million before it’s time to talk about an extension.

As opposed to the scary videos of open-ice hits that are easy to find on YouTube (and hard to un-see afterwards), it was a routine collision between teammates in a Sabres practice that sent Okposo’s world reeling. His head hit the glass, causing problems no one could foresee.

In the immediate aftermath, even though he kept playing games, friends, family and teammates could tell something wasn’t right with him. On March 27, 2017, he played what would be his final game of the season. Not long after, the Sabres released a vague statement that Okposo had left the team to deal with “symptoms from an illness.”

Behind closed doors, Okposo’s concussion had left him unable to sleep for days at a time, it led to him losing more than a dozen pounds, and it opened up floodgates in his mind that brought many long-buried thoughts and words spilling out. He was hospitalized for a time, with his wife, Danielle, at his side, and his sister, Kendra, flying to Buffalo from her home in the Twin Cities to help with his recovery.

Kendra is an attorney with the University of Minnesota’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action who maintains a close bond with Kyle.

Danielle was a hockey star in her own right, first in Bloomington, then at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault -- where she met Kyle -- then for four seasons on the blue line for St. Cloud State University. Danielle and Kyle have two children, a fact that she offered constant reminders of to Kyle in his darkest times, to calm his racing mind.

“My wife is a rock and my kids are so important to me,” Kyle said. “I want to raise them the way that’s right and to just be a good person. Throughout my whole recovery process there was nobody bigger than Danielle.”

Former Minnesota Gophers coach Don Lucia recalls scouting Kyle when the player was 15, and knowing immediately that he could make an on-ice impact at Mariucci Arena. From the start, a career in the NHL was Okposo’s focus.

“He was more quiet and more reserved but always had a smile on his face and en engaging personality,” Lucia said of Okposo, whose father Kome is Nigerian, making Kyle the first African American player to skate for the Gophers. “I think that was more the laser focus he had as a kid. His blinders were on, and he was on a mission, so he worked extremely hard to make it.”

Okposo had a fantastic first season with the Gophers with 19 goals and 40 points in 40 games in 2006-07. He also skated for Team USA in the 2007 World Junior Championships in Sweden.

Okposo returned to the Gophers for his sophomore season, but elected to sign with the Islanders at mid-season, leaving the team right before Christmas.

He’s been a professional goal-scorer since, and a mentor for young players. His current linemate with the Sabres is Casey Mittelstadt, who skated for Minnesota for one season before turning pro last spring.

“He’s been through a lot of the same things I have, leaving school early and just being from Minnesota simply is enough there,” Mittelstadt said. “He embraces that role as well and I think he likes being the guy that I go to and I like having him. I go to him with pretty much anything I need.

"It helps playing with him and developing a little bit of chemistry. He’s a great leader for me and a great role model. Somebody I definitely look up to.”

Concussions commonly end careers in contact sports today. For other athletes, recovering from a concussion changes their game, making them more tentative or less willing to take physical risks or go as hard into the dangerous areas.

With Okposo, the Sabres have seen none of those problems. He scored 15 goals last season, and had five in Buffalo’s first 21 games this season. And he admits being thankful that he’s been able to recover and continue doing what he has always loved, with the support of his wife and sister guiding him.

“Before the first game I played last year I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m playing in the National Hockey League’ after where I was in April,” Okposo said. “Now I’m back doing what I know how to do. I just have a little different perspective on things now.”