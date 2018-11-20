WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers blanked by Huskies in HOF classic

Alder denied all 36 shots she faced to earn the nonconference win in net for the Huskies (5-11-1, 2-8-0-0 WCHA).

Despite outshooting SCSU for the game, 36-24, the Beavers (2-12-1, 2-7-1-0 WCHA) were kept off the scoreboard for the third straight game and the fifth time this season.

St. Cloud State needed just 1 minute, 7 seconds to get on the board. Hallie Theodosopoulos deflected Hannah Bates’ initial shot past goalie Kerigan Dowhy for the early goal.

The Huskies also struck in the opening minute of the second period to go ahead, 2-0. Julia Tylke took a feed from Jenninna Nylund, eluded a defender and buried the puck into the back of the net 55 seconds into the frame.

The Beavers remained two goals back for the next half-hour, and were unable to take advantage of a pair of power plays as the score stayed at 2-0. The Huskies also ended the night 0-for-2 on the power play.

SCSU padded its lead late in regulation as Ivy Dynek scooped up her own blocked shot and pocketed a breakaway goal to ice the game with 2 minutes, 57 seconds to play.

Dowhy turned aside 21 shots in the loss as she fell to 2-7-0 on the year.

Emily Bergland racked up seven shots to lead the Beavers.

Bemidji State will have Thanksgiving weekend off before squaring off with St. Cloud State for two more games. The teams will meet in their first WCHA series at the Sanford Center, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 0

SCS 1 1 1 -- 3

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, SCS, Theodosopoulos (Bates, Geier), 1:07.

Second period -- 2, SCS, Tylke (Nylund), 0:55.

Third period -- 3, SCS, Dynek (unassisted), 17:03.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (21-24); SCS, Alder (36-36).