Gophers' Burke scoring goals, from the desert to Dinkytown

“When I was a year old, for my first birthday my grandma sent me one of those mini hockey sets and ever since then I’ve never set a stick down,” said Burke, who scored his first two collegiate goals on Saturday, Nov. 17, when the Gophers beat St. Lawrence 3-0. “I would re-create the plays by the Coyotes I saw on TV and try to make my own highlight reels in my house.”

Unlike your typical Minnesota “rink rat,” who perfects their hockey moves on the neighborhood’s outdoor rink with friends, Burke admits that his Arizona roots caused an adjustment in his playing surface for games.

“We don’t really have frozen ponds to play on, but I would play in the streets from sunrise to sundown,” he said.

Burke’s route to the U of M was a game of skill, and some chance as well.

Skating for Aberdeen (S.D.) in the North American Hockey League for a few games two seasons ago, Burke was pointed out to then-St. Cloud State assistant coach Garrett Raboin as having some talent around the net. Last season, when Burke’s 32 goals tied for the league lead, there-was no doubt that he was a college-level talent, and he committed to play for head coach Bob Motzko, and Raboin, at St. Cloud State.

“He just kept scoring and scoring all year. We kept watching and keeping tabs on him and it got to a point where he was clearly one of the top players in that league,” Raboin said. “We really appreciated his nose for the goal, particularly around the net. He’s extremely poised with the puck and able to put it away.”

When Motzko took the Gophers job in March, Burke reached out to the coaches about following them to Minneapolis and they made it work. Burke said he was immediately comfortable with Motzko and Raboin and was intent on playing for them.

Once enrolled in school in Minneapolis and on the ice with the Gophers, a bout with mononucleosis kept him out of uniform for all but one of the team’s first six games. Saturday, with his team in desperate need of goals and a win, Burke got his chance.

He scored twice from the top of the crease, giving his team all the offense it would need.

“He likes to play in the dirty areas, which is kind of ironic because he’s only 155 pounds, I think,” Raboin said of Burke, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. “That’s where he likes to play and that’s where he’s had a lot of success.

"So we’re excited for him as he continues to gain strength and grow physically, his ability to play inside the dots and down around the goal line.”

In the bigger geographical picture, having a kid from Scottsdale -- as opposed to the Twin Cities -- scoring goals for the Gophers is indicative of the expansion of hockey in the country.

While Arizona State’s relatively new college hockey program is nationally ranked and led by locally-grown talent, Motzko points out that Scottsdale is also home to one of the best young players in the pro game, with Auston Matthews filling a starring role for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“They’re going to the NHL and making an impact,” Motzko said of players born in the southern United States. “We’re doing a great job with USA Hockey around the country developing talent right now.”

On a gray and chilly day in the Twin Cities, with talk of snow in the forecast and subzero temps surely on the way before spring, even hockey players are allowed to dream of seeing sunshine, mountains and cacti on the way to the rink.

“(Burke) talks about how cold it is here,” Gophers captain Tyler Sheehy said, with a smile. “And it would be nice to be in Arizona right now, for sure.”

