Games will be played at the Bemidji Community Arena, Nymore Arena and the City Arena.

The tournament begins Friday as Bemidji faces off with the Grand Forks Sugarkings at 1:15 p.m. at the BCA. Pool play continues through Saturday, with the championship games set for Sunday at the BCA beginning at 8 a.m.

The tournament is held in honor of George Pelawa, the Bemidji High School star who led the Lumberjacks to state tournaments in 1985 and 1986, winning Minnesota Mr. Hockey in his senior year. Pelawa was selected 16th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1986 NHL Draft and was set to play at the University of North Dakota. He died in a car accident just before school started at UND.