“Brainerd’s got a great hockey community,” said BSU head coach Jim Scanlan. “They’ve got right now an outstanding girls high school hockey program. Their boys high school program has always been really, really good.

“There’s just a lot of excitement in the community in terms of hockey in general, so for us to go in there with St. Cloud and play -- for our players especially -- it’s just going to be a really fun experience.”

Proceeds from the game will go to Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd. Besides bringing women’s NCAA Division I hockey to a community and raising money for charity, the game also hopes to spread awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth.

General admission tickets for the contest are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The Beavers played in the game last season for the first time in Scanlan’s tenure as head coach. BSU defeated Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in front of more than 1,000 fans that filled the Isanti County Arena in Isanti.

“It was just a great environment down in Isanti,” Scanlan said. “With a small venue like that it was just a packed house.”

Playing in a smaller, more intimate building brings back memories for some players.

“It’s fun getting on the bus like high school days,” said junior forward Haley Mack. “It’s a different atmosphere. You get excited. It’s a one-game series, so we all look forward to it. It’s kind of fun just playing on a Tuesday night.”

“It’s also really great playing in a smaller community,” said sophomore goaltender Kerigan Dowhy. “It’s usually a big hot spot for all our younger fans. It’s just really great playing in front of people who don’t get to see WCHA hockey that close.”

The Beavers (2-11-1, 2-7-1-0 WCHA) and Huskies (4-11-1, 2-8-0-0 WCHA) will meet three straight times over the next two weeks. After having the holiday weekend off, BSU will host SCSU in a series at the Sanford Center, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Like most college programs, the Beavers aren’t accustomed to playing midweek games. However, Scanlan said that won’t matter.

“It’s kind of like the old days where you just jumped on the bus and went down, got off and played,” he said. “It’s not the whole day before and gameday skates and all that stuff. It’s just go throw your skates on and play. It’ll be fun.”

Bemidji State dropped a pair of games to top-ranked Wisconsin in their most recent action last weekend. The No. 1 Badgers swept the Beavers by scores of 5-0 and 3-0 in Madison, Wis.

Dowhy made a career-high 42 saves in Friday’s 5-0 loss as she finished the series with 79 saves.

If you go

Who: BSU vs. St. Cloud State

What: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic

Where: Essentia Health Sports Center, Brainerd

When: 6:07 p.m. Tuesday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM