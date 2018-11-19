Parise, who plays for the Minnesota Wild, scored his 341st and 342nd regular-season NHL goals last weekend to eclipse the previous mark held by Warroad’s Dave Christian at 340, who also played at UND.

Jonathan Toews is third among UND players with 302 regular-season NHL goals, followed by Troy Murray (230), Jason Blake (213), Doug Smail (210), T.J. Oshie (195), Drew Stafford (191) and Travis Zajac (174).

Toews, Oshie, Stafford and Zajac are all still active in the NHL.

For Minnesota players, Housley ranks third with 338, followed by Roseau’s Neal Broten (289) and Moorhead’s Matt Cullen (260).