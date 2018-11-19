Search
    Wild's Parise sets NHL mark for UND, Minnesota-raised players

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 4:51 p.m.
    Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center on Sunday, Nov. 18. The Chicago Blackhawks won 3-1. Jon Durr / USA TODAY Sports

    GRAND FORKS - Zach Parise has now scored more NHL goals than any player ever to play college hockey at the University of North Dakota and in the process became the all-time leading NHL goal-scorer for the state of Minnesota..

    Parise, who plays for the Minnesota Wild, scored his 341st and 342nd regular-season NHL goals last weekend to eclipse the previous mark held by Warroad’s Dave Christian at 340, who also played at UND.

    Jonathan Toews is third among UND players with 302 regular-season NHL goals, followed by Troy Murray (230), Jason Blake (213), Doug Smail (210), T.J. Oshie (195), Drew Stafford (191) and Travis Zajac (174).

    Toews, Oshie, Stafford and Zajac are all still active in the NHL.

    For Minnesota players, Housley ranks third with 338, followed by Roseau’s Neal Broten (289) and Moorhead’s Matt Cullen (260).

    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 13th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016 and 2018, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He also was the NCHC's inaugural Media Excellence Award winner in 2018. Schlossman has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

