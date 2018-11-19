“I don’t know,” Dumba said. “It’s frustrating.”

That much was palpable throughout the 68-second interview as Dumba opted for a handful of clipped answers before retreating to the showers.

“They are probably frustrated now,” coach Bruce Boudreau noted. “I think the best thing is we have is a day off. You know the way I operate: it’s over, we lost. Let’s move on to win the next week here. That’s what we’re looking at.”

When the Wild return to practice they will begin preparation for a big game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, followed by an even bigger game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

While there are a handful of things the Wild need to work on, it starts with finding a way bury the Grade A chances in front, something the struggled with over the weekend despite generating a ton of opportunities.

“It would be a lot more frustrating if it was the other way and we couldn’t generate anything,” left wing Zach Parise said. “At least we’re generating things and getting shots and chances and things. You have to look at it like we’re getting the chances and we’re getting the zone time. That’s where it starts.”

Perhaps the most important is making sure this modest losing streak doesn’t start to snowball.

“It’s simple,” Dumba said. “We have a good day off (on Monday). We practice good on Tuesday. We turn the page on Wednesday.”

Foligno OK

Marcus Foligno went down in a heap late in Sunday’s loss after taking a slap shot from Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook on the outer part of his right knee. He did not return.

“It was kind of like a dead leg and a little bit of the bone,” Foligno said. “(X-rays) came back negative, so I’m happy about that.”

Foligno could barely put any weight on his right leg as he headed down the the tunnel.

“I couldn’t really feel my leg,” he said. “I was kind of worried. If I took it off the shin pad, maybe it’s a little better. I’ve got to be better at blocking there.”

It’s unclear whether Foligno will be available to play this week. That will depend how the injury responds over the next few days.

“I’m hoping to ice it and hopefully this thing is feeling better (on Monday and Tuesday),” he said. “It’s nice that we have a couple days before we play again.”

Minor league accolades

Iowa Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday morning after pitching two shutouts last week. Kahkonen stopped all 58 shots he faced while helping the the Iowa Wild move into first place in the Central Division.

A fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft, Kahkonen is 4-1-0 and leads the AHL in goals-against average (0.79), save percentage (.972), and shutouts (three).