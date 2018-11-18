Wild fall to Blackhawks, lose second game in two days

And while they’re going nowhere fast under the watchful eye of 33-year-old coach Jeremy Colliton, the Blackhawks still proved, as always, they know how to beat the Wild, doing it 3-1 at United Center.

After blowing a home game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Wild needed to bounce back against the rival Blackhawks. Instead, they were slow out of the gates and couldn’t mount a kick down the stretch in an uninspiring loss.

It marked the first time the Wild have lost two games in a row in regulation and the first time they have lost the second half of a back-to-back this season

“You can’t keep digging those holes,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “It’s going to come back to haunt us. I thought after the first period – and we’ve said this before – we were the better team. It’s too little, too late.”

Like the Wild have done too many times this season, they fell behind early after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews cashed in with a slam dunk on the power play midway through the first period.

It got worse before it got better as Blackhawks winger Brandon Saad took advantage of a poorly timed pinch from Matt Dumba to earn a breakaway and then beat a diving Alex Stalock with a power move to his backhand.

“I tried to poke check it,” Stalock said. “It turns out that wasn’t the play.”

Still, the Wild made a valiant effort down the stretch and were hands down the better team for most of the game. They cut into the two-goal deficit midway through the second period when Zach Parise netted a tap-in goal from his office.

While that seemed to galvanize the Wild for the rest of frame, they failed to convert their Grade A chances for the second game in a row.

“No finish again,” Parise said. “It was a little sleepy in the first period it felt like. Once we got our legs going, I thought we had a lot of offensive zone time and a lot of good chances. (Corey) Crawford always plays well against us. We just couldn’t get another one by him.”

That proved costly down the stretch as the Wild failed to capitalize on their chances in the third period, too, before Blackhawks winger Dominik Kahun buried an empty-netter to put the game away for good.

“We were close,” Dumba said. “It’s two nights.”

Now the key is for the Wild to make sure this doesn’t get to three nights or four nights or five nights.

“It’s a good thing if we’re not accustomed to losing two in a row,” Parise said. “You just have to make sure it’s not three in a row. You address the areas. Maybe we can get better screens in front of the net. Maybe that’s why we’re not scoring the last couple of games. Who knows? We just need to make sure it stops.”