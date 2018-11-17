Burke's first two goals lift Gophers past Saints

Burke, who came to the program from Scottsdale by way of a junior hockey stop in South Dakota, scored from close range in the first period and again in the second as the Gophers improved to 3-5-1.

Burke was playing in just his third game of the season, on the third line’s left wing. Positioned at the top of the crease, he took a pass from defenseman Tyler Nanne and tipped the puck past Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist for the early Gophers lead.

In the middle period, he was fed by Sammy Walker from behind the net, then spun around and lifted a shot into the upper-right corner of the net. The Gophers whiffed on a prime chance to add to the lead midway through the game when consecutive Saints penalties gave Minnesota 68 seconds of 5-on-3 power play.

Walker’s breakaway goal late in the third after a lead pass from defenseman Jack Sadek provided a much-needed cushion.

Burke, playing in Aberdeen last season, committed to play for Bob Motzko at St. Cloud State over the winter, but switched gears and followed the coach to Minnesota after Motzko changed jobs.

It was a quietly successful night for Gophers goalie Eric Schierhorn. Making his third start of the season, he faced just a dozen shots and stopped all of them for his first win of his senior season and his 12th career shutout. Zetterquist, who had frustrated the Gophers on Friday, was again solid with 28 saves for the Saints (2-9-0).