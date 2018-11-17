MEN’S HOCKEY: BSU falls to No. 2 SCSU in 7-4 goal fest

Nine different Beavers recorded a point, but BSU fell in a 7-4 goal fest to the No. 2 Huskies who completed the non-conference series sweep at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Jimmy Schuldt notched the first of the game’s 11 goals at 10:34 of opening period to give SCSU the early lead.

After getting outshot 5-0 to start the contest, Nick Cardelli made the Beavers’ first shot on goal count. The freshman scored his second career goal to tie the game at 1-1 less than a minute after Schuldt’s goal.

However, the Huskies (11-1-0, 4-0-0-0 NCHC) took a 3-1 lead to the locker room thanks to back-to-back goals by Kevin Fitzgerald and Patrick Newell in a span of 41 seconds late in the period. Fitzgerald batted the puck out of midair for his goal, while Newell scored on the rebound for the third tally.

Robby Jackson put SCSU up by three goals at the 7:00 mark of the second period.

Goaltender Zach Driscoll, starting against his former team, was pulled following the goal. The sophomore transfer made 14 saves on 18 shots and allowed four goals over 27 minutes.

With Jack Burgart now in net, the Beavers (5-4-1, 3-1-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) got a goal back on the power play. Adam Brady whipped a puck off his backhand to narrow the gap to 4-2.

Only 41 seconds later, Alex Ierullo scored from a tough angle to whittle away the lead even further.

Jon Lizotte restored a multi-goal lead for the Huskies after a puck fired through traffic got past Burgart to make it 5-3 entering the third period.

Fitzgerald and Schuldt each notched their second goals of the game in the first 8 minutes, 28 seconds of the third to secure the victory for SCSU. Jay Dickman collected a puck off his chest and scored midway through the frame to bring the game to its final score, 7-4.

Fitzgerald (2g-1a) and Newell (1g-2a) recorded three points apiece to lead all skaters. No Beaver posted a multi-point night, though nine finished with one point to help end the team’s two-game shutout streak.

Burgart saved 11 of 14 shots over 33 minutes in his first action since Feb. 10, 2018.

David Hrenak made 20 saves on 24 shots to earn the win in net.

Bemidji State will butt heads with another top-five opponent next weekend. The Beavers will return to WCHA play with a series against No. 3 Minnesota State at the Sanford Center, Nov. 23-24.

No. 2 St. Cloud State 7, Bemidji State 4

BSU 1 2 1 -- 4

SCS 3 2 2 -- 7

First period -- 1, SCS, Schuldt (B. Lizotte, Newell), 10:34; 2, BSU, Cardelli (Brown-Maloski), 11:25; 3, SCS, Fitzgerald (J. Poehling), 14:58; 4, SCS, Newell (Brodzinski, B. Lizotte), 15:39.

Second period -- 5, SCS, Jackson (Walker), 7:00; 6, BSU, Brady (Combs, Baudry), 10:18, PP; 7, BSU, Ierullo (unassisted), 10:59; 8, SCS, J. Lizotte (Fitzgerald, J. Poehling), 16:00.

Third period -- 9, SCS, Fitzgerald (Wahlin, Miller), 2:42; 10, SCS, Schuldt (Newell, Brodzinski), 8:28; 11, BSU, Dickman (Gula, Harris), 9:19.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (14-18), Burgart (11-14); SCS, Hrenak (20-24).