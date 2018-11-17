WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers swept by No. 1 Badgers

The Badgers (13-1-0, 7-1-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Dowhy kept the nation’s No. 1 team off the board for the first 15 minutes until Presley Norby scored at the 15:32 mark, seconds after a UW power play expired. Sophia Shaver netted her third goal of the weekend at 18:24 of the first to give the Badgers a two-goal cushion.

A little over five minutes into the second period, Annie Pankowski buried the third goal of the day for Wisconsin.

The Beavers (2-11-1, 2-7-1-0 WCHA) killed off Badger power-play chances in the second and third to hold the score to 3-0 after a scoreless third period.

Dowhy conceded three goals while posting more than 35 saves for the second straight game, which included making 16-of-17 stops in the second period. After posting a career-high 42 saves Friday, Dowhy finished the weekend with 79 saves. She moved to 2-6-0 on the season.

Kristen Campbell made 12 saves in the shutout win as she improved to 13-1-0.

The Beavers will play a rare midweek matchup at a neutral site on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

BSU will travel to Brainerd to face St. Cloud State in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. in the non-conference meeting at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Bemidji State will then have the holiday weekend off before returning to the Sanford Center to face the Huskies once more in a two-game set, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

No. 1 Wisconsin 3, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

WIS 2 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, WIS, Norby (Steffen, Rowe), 15:32; 2, WIS, Shaver (Mauermann, Buchbinder), 18:24.

Second period -- 3, WIS, Pankowski (Cogan, Clark), 5:19.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (37-40); WIS, Campbell (12-12).