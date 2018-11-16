Freshman forward Sophie Shirley took care of two of the goals in the first frame and finished with a three-point night by joining Grace Bowlby in assisting Britta Curl’s second-period tally, which wrapped the game’s scoring at the 9:44 mark of the middle period.

Junior Abby Roque and senior Mikaela Gardner each chipped in a pair of assists, while Sophia Shaver and Delaney Drake buried the Badgers’ other two goals.

Despite allowing five goals, Beavers sophomore goalie Kerigan Dowhy posted a career-high 42 saves in the loss between the pipes. Wisconsin goalie Kristen Campbell turned aside 15 BSU shots for the shutout.

Both the Beavers (2-10-1, 2-6-1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) and Badgers (12-1-0, 6-1-0-0 WCHA) were 0-for-2 on the powerplay in the contest.

The teams will rematch for the series finale at 2 p.m. today back at LaBahn Arena.

No. 1 Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0

WIS 4 1 0 -- 5

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First Period -- 1, WIS, Shaver (Gardner, Norby) 11:15; 2, WIS, Drake (Schneider, Gardner) 13:33; 3, WIS, Shirley (Roque, Curl) 14:27; 4, WIS, Shirley (Roque) 17:50.

Second Period -- 5, WIS, Curl (Bowlby, Shirley) 9:44.

Third Period -- No Scoring.