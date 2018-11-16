WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Badgers ride 4-goal first period to win over BSU
MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team jumped out to a big lead with a four-goal first period on the way to a 5-0 shutout victory over Bemidji State on Friday at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis.
Freshman forward Sophie Shirley took care of two of the goals in the first frame and finished with a three-point night by joining Grace Bowlby in assisting Britta Curl’s second-period tally, which wrapped the game’s scoring at the 9:44 mark of the middle period.
Junior Abby Roque and senior Mikaela Gardner each chipped in a pair of assists, while Sophia Shaver and Delaney Drake buried the Badgers’ other two goals.
Despite allowing five goals, Beavers sophomore goalie Kerigan Dowhy posted a career-high 42 saves in the loss between the pipes. Wisconsin goalie Kristen Campbell turned aside 15 BSU shots for the shutout.
Both the Beavers (2-10-1, 2-6-1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) and Badgers (12-1-0, 6-1-0-0 WCHA) were 0-for-2 on the powerplay in the contest.
The teams will rematch for the series finale at 2 p.m. today back at LaBahn Arena.
No. 1 Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0
WIS 4 1 0 -- 5
BSU 0 0 0 -- 0
First Period -- 1, WIS, Shaver (Gardner, Norby) 11:15; 2, WIS, Drake (Schneider, Gardner) 13:33; 3, WIS, Shirley (Roque, Curl) 14:27; 4, WIS, Shirley (Roque) 17:50.
Second Period -- 5, WIS, Curl (Bowlby, Shirley) 9:44.
Third Period -- No Scoring.