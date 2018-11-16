St. Lawrence's OT goal snuffs Gopher hockey rally

Ederer took a cross-ice pass from David Jankowski and beat Gophers goalie Mat Robson with a high shot as Minnesota lost for the for the fifth time in its past six games.

"That was not a very good performance by a Gopher hockey team tonight," said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. "It blindsided us a bit. We thought we were going to piggy-back off last weekend. But what we saw tonight, we've already seen numerous times this year."

Rem Pitlick scored in the first period and set up Tyler Nanne and Jack Sadek goals for the Gophers, who trailed 3-1 in the third but rallied to force overtime.

The Gophers fell to 2-5-1 with the loss, while the previously struggling Saints got their second win of the season. Robson did what he could, stopping 35 St. Lawrence shots as the Gophers fell to 1-2-0 at home.

The teams emerged tied after the initial 20 minutes of hockey that was sloppy at times. The Saints struck first on a power play when Alex Gilmour scored his first of the season. But the Gophers answered less than two minutes later when Pitlick finished off a cross-ice pass from Brent Gates, beating Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist on the stick side. It was the team-leading fourth goal of the season from Pitlick.

Robson, making his sixth start of the season, kept the game tied early in the second with a sweeping glove save on a point blank shot by Kaden Pickering, then stopped Keenan Suthers on a breakaway. He was matched in the other end of the rink by Zetterquist, who was his making his first collegiate start, and frustrated the Gophers with a series of acrobatic saves on a second period power play.

"We should've been getting beat 7-1 if Robson wouldn't have been so good tonight," Motzko said. "That's the story for us is the fact that we were even in the game because of great goaltending."

The Saints would take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes as a pair of freshmen -- Carson Dimoff and David Jankowski -- would score their first collegiate goals. Jankowski’s was especially frustrating for the Gophers, coming after Robson had stopped a long-range shot by Michael Laidley only to have Jankowski bat the waist-high rebound out of the air and into the net with a baseball swing.

"However he can get on base, we'll take it," joked Saints coach Mark Morris. "A lot of our younger guys stepped up, and that's what we need, because we don't have a veteran team."

Nanne pulled the Gophers back within a goal early in the third, scoring shorthanded when he re-directed a pass from Brent Gates between Zetterquist’s knees. Sadek knotted the score with his first of the season, blasting a shot from the blue line that eluded the goalie just inside the left post.

"You could tell in the third period we came out to play," said Sadek. "But you can't just play 20 minutes, you have to play the full 60."

Zetterquist finished with 37 saves for the Saints, now 2-8-0.

Game Summary

St. Lawrence 1-2-0-1—4

Minnesota 1-0-2-0—3

First period — 1. STL, Alex Gilmour 1 (Michael Ederer, Michael Laidley), 15:31, (pp). 2. MIN, Rem Pitlick 4 (Brent Gates, Sammy Walker), 17:26. Penalties — Philip Alftberg, STL (hooking), 9:35; Brannon McManus, MIN (tripping), 15:13.

Second period — 3. STL, Carson Dimoff 1 (Ted McGeen, Laidley), 13:22. 4. STL, David Jankowski 1 (Laidley, Gilmour), 15:41 (pp). Penalties — Zach Risteau, STL (embellishment), 3:44; Jack Sadek, MIN (holding), 3:44; McGeen, STL (hooking), 5:55; Ryan Norman, MIN (tripping), 8:10; Cameron White, STL (cross checking), 18:10.

Third period — 5. MIN, Tyler Nanne 1 (Gates, Pitlick), 6:21 (sh). 6. MIN, Jack Sadek 1 (Gates, Pitlick), 15:22. Penalties — Garrett Wait, MIN (high sticking), 4:34.

Overtime — 7. STL, Ederer 3 (Jankowski, Carson Gicewicz), 3:19. Penalties — None.

Shots on goal — STL 11-20-7-1—39; MIN 12-14-12-2—40. Goalies — Emil Zetterquist, STL (40 shots-37 saves); Mat Robson, MIN (39-35). Power plays — STL 2-of-4; MIN 0-of-3. Referees — Brian Thul, Ken Anderson. Linesmen — Nicholas Bradshaw, Sam Shikowsky. Att. — 7,923.