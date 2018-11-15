GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall to Prowlers, 3-0

Sophomore forward Shelby Breiland led the Prowlers (1-0) to their season-opening win by scoring a pair of first-period goals, the first of which came on the power play.

After a scoreless second period, TRF added to its lead with eighth-grade forward Rachel Georgeson’s goal in the third period.

Senior goaltender Brooklyn Delap made 36 saves in the loss for the Lumberjacks (0-3).

The Prowlers outshot BHS, 39-16, for the game.

Bemidji will be at home for the first time this season for a 7:30 p.m. game against Roseau on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Thief River Falls 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

TRF 2 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, TRF, Breiland (unassisted), 6:54, PP; 2, TRF, Breiland (Rogalla, Lund), 12:53.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, TRF, Georgeson (Huot, Nelson), 4:15.