MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers ink six recruits for 2019-20 season

Belisle is in his first full season in the North American Hockey League playing with the Aberdeen Wings. Belisle is sixth on the team with 10 points in 17 games this season, including a team-high eight goals.

Belisle is the son of Beaver great and former captain Omer Belisle (1991-95) and is the nephew of former Beaver and longtime assistant coach Ted Belisle (1997-2001).

Jones totaled 15 goals and 30 assists in 55 games for the BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters to finish fourth among the league’s rookies in scoring last season. This year, he is second on the team with 20 points (6g-14a).

Looft is in his second season in the USHL where he wears an “A” for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. He has recorded four points (1g-3a) in seven games this season to tie for second among Cedar Rapids defensemen. That follows a 12-point 2017-18 season playing in 58 games for the RoughRiders.

Prior to his USHL career, Looft collected 116 points over four seasons for Mankato West High School.

Rosén is in his first season playing in the United States for the Tri-City Storm. In 15 games, the defenseman has seven points (1g-6a).

Rosén will be the second native of Sweden on the BSU roster in 2019-20, joining countryman Hampus Sjödahl, who hails from Stockholm.

Solenský is in his third season with the NAHL’s Johnstown Tomahawks. Solensky has recorded 103 points in 100 NAHL games, which includes a Johnstown all-time club record of 65 assists. This season, he leads the league in scoring with 34 points (12g-22a) in 21 games.

Solensky represented Slovakia in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships. He recorded one assist in five games.

Zmolek is in his second season on the blue line for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. He has posted 11 points in 73 career USHL games, with three assists in nine appearances this season.

Prior to his USHL career, Zmolek collected 70 points (30g-40a) in three seasons at Rochester Century High School.

Zmolek’s father, Doug, went to the University of Minnesota and earned All-American honors prior to an eight-year NHL career during which he played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Beavers will take on St. Cloud State in a non-conference series this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.