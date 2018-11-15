“Just having that feeling after a game, coming out with a W, was just big for the whole group to experience it,” said BSU head coach Jim Scanlan. “We know how tough it’s been. It’s been a grind. I can sit here week after week saying we played well enough to win, but to not have anything to show for it, it’s tough. So to actually have that success against a really good team felt good.”

“It was nice to see our team come together,” said junior forward Haley Mack. “We’ve been persevering for the past however many weeks, and it just feels good to get that first W out of the way.”

Kerigan Dowhy’s performance in net set the tone for the Beavers (2-9-1, 2-5-1-0 WCHA). The sophomore made 70 saves for the weekend, including a career-high 38 saves in Friday’s 2-1 win. Dowhy earned top star of the week in NCAA Division I women’s hockey for her efforts, as well as WCHA Goaltender of the Week.

“Personally, I think our team has always played better against really good teams,” Dowhy said. “Playing at that level and really doing our best against Ohio is something that is never a bad thing.”

Mack’s first goal of the year was the game-winner in Saturday’s 4-2 victory. After missing five games due to injury earlier this season, Mack said the goal could not have come under any better circumstances.

“It’s been quite the process. Getting injured isn’t always the easiest,” Mack said. “But coming back, getting that first goal definitely feels really good, especially in such an important weekend with the team. That was the perfect goal.”

This weekend’s opponent for the Beavers will not be any easier. They’ll face top-ranked Wisconsin for the first team this season.

“It’s just been one after the other,” Scanlan said. “... They’re just such a solid team all around. They just play with such great structure. They’ve got talented players up and down the lineup.”

Abby Roque is Wisconsin’s leading scorer with 16 points (6g-10a), which rank her second in the WCHA.

“We come into every weekend with the same mindset -- every team we play, every one’s good,” Mack said.

The Badgers (11-1-0, 5-1-0-0 WCHA) lost in Madison for the first time in two years last month in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota, snapping a 35-game home win streak.

The Beavers know how difficult, and fun, it is to play at LaBahn Arena. Wisconsin routinely sells out the 2,273-seat venue.

“It’s crazy. The atmosphere, downtown Madison, just being there,” Mack said. “You don’t see it everyday. It’s a fun atmosphere and we’re looking forward to it.”

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. Wisconsin

Where: LaBahn Arena, Madison, Wis.

When: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM

Web: FloHockey.tv