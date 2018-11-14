Modern coaches tinker constantly with the players they put together on a line, and the new Minnesota Gophers coach admits that often they get it wrong.

“I have yet to pick the right lines to start a season in my entire career,” Bob Motzko admitted this week. “You have to have a starting point, you start to get data back on your team and if something’s not working you have to tinker with it. That’s what we have to do right now.”

While he’s not one to study advanced metrics or the other statistical crazes that seem to dominate other sports, Motzko and coaches have crunched some numbers in putting lines together for this weekend, which begins a season-long six-game homestand.

“Early, you might be looking for size and speed and work ethic together,” Motzko said. “After seven games you have data back on who’s creating scoring chances 5-on-5 and how’s your net-front presence and does a line need a little more heaviness on it.”

Having won twice in the first seven games, the coach admits there’s much to work out.

“Right now there are only a few teams raising their hand and saying ‘boy, we’re having a great start.’ Around the country there’s just a few,” Motzko said. “Everybody’s got something to work on. They’ve got corners they’ve got to turn and we’re one of them. Let’s hope that this last little stretch has pointed us in the right direction.”

Welcome to the future of watching sports, hockey fans. The broadcast of Saturday’s nonconference game vs. St. Lawrence will be streamed for free on Facebook Watch, meaning that you can watch it on a tablet or laptop or smartphone, but not on a television set. The broadcast, which begins at 8 p.m. CT, can also be seen by viewers who like and follow Facebook’s Gopher Recaps page, which can be found at facebook.com/GopherRecaps.

Saturday’s game is the only home contest this season that was not scheduled to be broadcast on television per the rights agreement jointly held by Gopher Athletics and the Big Ten. But the Big Ten Network is coordinating the streamed-only broadcast.

“Since the start of the season, we've been working with the Big Ten Network to find a way for fans to watch Saturday's game, and we are very happy an agreement was made that will allow the game to be streamed live on Facebook Watch for free,” said Gophers deputy athletic director John Cunningham. “Gopher Hockey has the most passionate fan base in college hockey, and we look forward to having them follow along this weekend and for the rest of the season."

On the opening weekend of November, Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings guided his team to a sweep of the Gophers. A week later, with the Mavericks idle, he was checking out Gophers hockey once again, as a spectator at their game with Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday.

Hastings has been logging plenty of miles this fall, all while coaching his own team which is currently ranked third in the country. He’s preparing to coach Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships -- think Olympic hockey for the best 20-and-under players in the world -- which will be played in British Columbia in late December and early January.

Hastings is taking over the reins of the American team from Motzko, who coached Team USA to a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze medal last season. With that experience on his resume, the Gophers coach says Hastings has picked his brain about logistics, but not on-ice ideas, in the lead-up to the games.

“The good questions are about scheduling. It’s a crazy schedule. Those are the kinds of things we talk about, travel and when to practice and things like that,” Motzko said. “On coaching the hockey team, I don’t say a word. He knows what he’s doing there.”