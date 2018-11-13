GIRLS HOCKEY: Peart leads Lightning to win over Jacks

Bemidji (0-2) struggled in the early-going and allowed three goals in the first 6 minutes, 18 seconds, including two from Peart, and a last-minute Ellie Tillma tally stretched the GR/G lead to 4-0 at the first intermission

The middle period was nearly all Lightning (1-0), as well, as they piled on five more goals.

At the 8:10 mark, though, senior captain Maggie Marcotte put the Jacks on the board with a breakaway goal assisted by Chloe Hasbargen, cutting the deficit to 6-1 at that point.

Four minutes in to the third period, Marcotte once again broke free for a breakaway and buried a backhander for her second goal of the game.

In the waning minutes of the running-time third period, Maddie Drotts finalized the scoring for a 12-2 Grand Rapids/Greenway victory.

The Lightning outshot the Lumberjacks, 31-24, in the contest.

Bemidji is back on the road Thursday, Nov. 15, for a 7:30 p.m. game against Thief River Falls at the Huck Olson Arena.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 10, Bemidji 2

GRG 4 5 1 -- 10

BEM 0 1 1 -- 2

First Period -- 1, GRG, Rohloff (Troumbly, Bonner) 2:12; 2, GRG, Peart (Unassisted) 3:09; 3, GRG, Peart (Drotts) 6:18; 4, GRG, Tillma (Vekich, Stefan) 16:03.

Second Period -- 5, GRG (PP), Drotts (Unassisted) 1:26; 6, GRG, Peart (Unassisted) 5:21; 7, BEM, Marcotte (Hasbargen) 8:10; 8, GRG (PP), Kasell (Tillma, Mark) 9:58; 9, GRG, Peart (Unassisted) 12:00; 10, GRG, Rohloff (Unassisted) 15:50.

Third Period -- 11, BEM, Marcotte (Unassisted) 4:10; 12, Drotts (Kasell) 14:40.