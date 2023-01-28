Hockey Day Minnesota announces donations from 2019 Bemidji event

BEMIDJI — Two major donations were announced on Saturday evening during a Hockey Day Minnesota television broadcast on Bally Sports North from funds raised during Bemidji’s Hockey Day event that took place in 2019.

"The Local Organizing Committee for Hockey Day Minnesota is very pleased to announce that Hockey Day Minnesota — Bemidji 2019 raised a total of $360,000 for the Bemidji hockey community," organizers said in a release.

Of that amount, $300,000 has been donated to the Bemidji Community Arena, home of Bemidji Youth Hockey and Bemidji High School’s hockey teams.

Specifically, the donation went toward the completion of the second rink at that complex, known as the Sanford Power Rink, which opened in 2020.

The remaining $60,000 has been donated toward the construction of an outdoor hockey arena as a part of the planned Sanford Health Wellness Center project in downtown Bemidji.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hockey Day Bemidji Committee Finance Chair Tracy Pogue, the reason it took about four years to announce the funds is multi-layered.

“The main reason is we wanted to be sure the funds we raised were going to make a long-lasting impact on hockey here in Bemidji," Pogue explained.

The committee's intention with all event proceeds was to dedicate them to the construction of the second rink at the Bemidji Community Arena, which was not yet a reality. Along with the prospect of the outdoor rink being part of the Sanford Wellness Center project a few years in the future.

Local Bemidji City Council hears update on Rail Corridor The council heard cost estimates for cleanup and infrastructure upgrades, as well as financing options, in a session on May 17.

"We wanted to wait to see how both of those hockey initiatives shook out," Pogue mentioned. "The second rink at the BCA got our first commitment since that project did get finalized and was being constructed."

“On behalf of the committee, I want to thank the Bemidji hockey community for its tremendous support of our event,” Committee Chair Tom Kuesel said in the release. “Our goal at the outset was to raise enough money to put on an event that would make Bemidji proud and to donate any proceeds back to the hockey community."

Kuesel added that they hope the funds can help cement the legacy of Hockey Day Bemidji.

"It is a true testament to the overwhelming support we received from our 114 sponsors, our hard-working volunteers who covered 485 shifts over three days and our 13,700 dedicated hockey fans," he added. "Not even a little cold weather could turn them away from our Hockey Day."

During the three-day event temperatures hovered around 20-30 degrees below zero with severe wind chills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get goosebumps just thinking about the event and the level of support we received from the community," Brian Bissonette, Hockey Day Bemidji committee marketing chair, said in the release.

Bissonette added that as a community member since 1986, he's seen just how supportive Bemidjians can be of events and organizations like the United Way of Bemidji Area, the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, the Bemidji Jaycees, Rotary and Lions Clubs and more.

"I was confident our community would support this too but the level of support we got blew us all out of the water," he said. "Not only were we able to put on this one-of-a-kind event, but the money raised above our costs will make a significant impact on youth hockey here in Bemidji. It just reiterates why this is such a great place to live and work."

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey, the release added. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year.

For more information, visit www.wild.com/hockeyday.