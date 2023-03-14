6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
HOCKEY: Bemidji Youth Hockey Association eager to host Bantam B state tournament this weekend

The Bemidji Youth Hockey Association will host the Bantam B state tournament March 17-19 at the BCA, hoping to earn more opportunities to host postseason youth hockey events in the future.

Bemidji Community Arena
The Bemidji Community Arena
Pioneer file photo
By Jared Rubado
March 14, 2023 09:18 AM

BEMIDJI – High school athletes aren’t the only competitors vying for Minnesota state tournament glory at this time of year.

Eight Bantam B youth hockey teams will take the ice at the Bemidji Community Arena this weekend, hoping to win their final game of the season. Minnesota Hockey, the statewide youth hockey organization, selected Bemidji to host this year’s Bantam B state tournament.

Teams from Dodge County, Armstrong Cooper, Prior Lake-Savage, Duluth East, Minneapolis, Rochester, Hermantown and Edina will play in a traditional eight-team bracket to decide the championship, third place and consolation recipients. The tournament starts at noon on Friday, March 17, continuing through the afternoon on Sunday, March 19, at the BCA.

Despite no local teams qualifying for the Bantam B state championship, this weekend is an opportunity for the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association to put its efforts and community on display for new faces.

“Bemidji is such a destination for people in the summer, and even in the winter for some people,” said Laura Carleton, the tournament director. “I know people are really excited to come to Bemidji. We want them to say, ‘Maybe we should come to another tournament here next year.’ It’s a nice way to showcase our rink and all of the community amenities to people who otherwise wouldn’t be here.”

A good impression could go a long way toward making Bemidji a regular location for weekenders to play in regular-season tournaments.

“The tourism and the economy these tournaments bring to the area is really nice to see,” Carleton said. “The hotel rooms alone, each team is looking at 25 rooms per team for a whole weekend. It’s just a huge source of income. A lot of teams ask us who is sponsoring the tournament so they can have team meals at those restaurants and what businesses to support. They’re cognizant of the impact their stay has on the community.”

Carleton said it has been over a decade since Bemidji hosted a Minnesota Hockey state tournament and hopes the wait for the next one is much shorter.

“It’s a lot of work to put on these tournaments. We’re learning that right now,” Carleton said. “This is a learning experience for us. If (Minnesota Hockey) asks us to host another state tournament two or three years from now, we want to be prepared and say yes. We want to have all the pieces in place.”

One of those pieces was the second sheet of ice at the BCA. Even though the games will be played at the main First National rink this weekend, the second Sanford Power surface opens the door for more opportunities.

“Our community, and specifically the youth hockey association and all of their sponsors, have worked so hard to get that second rink open,” Carleton said. “The BCA is a nice place to host an event like this, and I think that’s a big part of why we’re going to be successful in hosting this event and more events in the future. Bemidji hosts a lot of youth hockey tournaments. That second sheet of ice (at the BCA) is going to make those tournaments so much better, and it allows us to generate a little income to keep improving our rink.”

Visiting teams will take part in a private banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the Sanford Center. Tom Serratore, the head coach of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, is the keynote speaker. The Bemidji Youth Hockey Association aimed to go above and beyond to make this weekend unforgettable for the players, coaches and spectators involved.

“Our youth hockey association is our No. 1 supporter in all of this,” Carleton said. “They’re kind of our go-to people for when we need help. We have a volunteer system in place for our youth hockey program. … There are a lot of responsibilities. You need people to run the clocks and the penalty boxes. Because it’s a state tournament, you need to have goal judges on both sides of the rink. You need people to run the front door and other things like that.

“Youth hockey is volunteer-based. Our volunteers are showing up big time to help us make this work. Even just (Monday) morning, we sent out an email asking for more volunteers. Hosting this tournament is a privilege, and we want to be able to host again.”

By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Bemidji Pioneer as of February 2023.
